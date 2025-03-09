Wife Of Late Defunct NEC Boss, Seromi Awa, Is Dead

Mrs Seromi Pauline Awa, the widow of Professor Eme Awa, former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), has passed away at the age of 86.

Her passing was confirmed in a statement by one of her children, Uzoma Awa, who announced that she breathed her last on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

The statement reads in part: “With gratitude to God for a life well spent in the service of God and fellow mortals, the Eme Awa family of Amaekpu, Ohafia, Abia State, regrets to announce the transition to eternal glory of our irreplaceable matriarch, MRS SEROMI PAULINE KOSIBA AWA.

“An accomplished metallic artist and art critic in her own right, she was the widow of the late Prof. Eme Awa, former National Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

“She is survived by three children — Uzo, Eme, and Nwachukwu — many grandchildren, and a large extended family in Nigeria, Benin Republic, and the Diaspora.

“Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.”

Mrs Awa’s passing marks the loss of a renowned artist and critic, as well as a devoted mother and matriarch.

Meanwhile, a renowned Nigerian author, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun, widely recognized as Mabel Segun, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that Mrs Segun departed the earth in the early hours of Thursday, March 6, 2025, just days after commemorating her 95th birthday in Lagos.

A statement by her family made available to newsmen confirmed the development, noting that funeral arrangements would be made public in due course.

The statement reads, “It is with gratitude to God for a life well spent in the pursuit of excellence in Literature, Broadcasting and Sports that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun (nee Aig-Imoukhuede) in the early hours of the 6th of March 2025. She was 95 years old.

“Funeral arrangements will be published in due course.”