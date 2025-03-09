Why Buhari’s Late CoS Abba Kyari Wanted Nunieh Sacked – Akpabio Reveals, To Sue Ex-NDDC Boss

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has claimed that the dismissal of former acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Joy Nunieh, was influenced by the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made this revelation on Friday during an event at the former Senate chamber of the National Assembly complex to mark International Women’s Day.

Recalling his tenure as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Akpabio stated that Kyari had raised concerns about Nunieh’s credentials, prompting her removal. He explained that he received a letter from Kyari questioning the validity of Nunieh’s certificates and her failure to complete the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program.

“When I received a letter from the late Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff, stating that her certificates were questionable and she did not do National Youth Service, I wrote to the NYSC, and the NYSC responded. So I quickly changed her before it became a scandal,” he said.

Akpabio also dismissed Nunieh’s past allegations of sexual harassment against him, describing them as baseless.

He said: “As soon as she was changed, hell was let loose. She first said Akpabio wanted me to swear an oath of allegiance in the Villa, and they told her that the way the Villa is wired— The next thing, she came out and said, ‘He tried to touch me, and I slapped him. I am the first woman in the Niger Delta to slap him.’ So Ruben Abati now said, ‘Is it like sexual harassment or rape?’ She said, ‘No, not rape, maybe something like that.’ He said, ‘Sexual harassment?’ and she said, ‘Yes, sexual harassment.’”

He further indicated his intention to take legal action against Nunieh over the allegations.

“My other sister, the one they sometimes refer to as Joy Nunieh, I will like to mention her name because she will be hearing from my lawyer anytime in the next one week. Crime never dies,” Akpabio said.

In July 2020, Nunieh had alleged that she slapped Akpabio in response to his alleged attempt to assault her.

During an interview on Arise TV at the time, she stated, “Why did he not tell Nigerians that I slapped him in his guest house at Apo? I am the only Ogoni woman, the only Nigerian woman that has slapped him. I slapped him because of his plan B. Since he couldn’t get me to take that money, he thought that he could come up on me.”