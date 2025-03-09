Utomi Lambasts Senate For Suspending Natasha

Labour Party Chieftain, Pat Utomi, has condemned the suspension of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, by the Senate.

Naija News reported that Natasha accused the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her.

However, the Senate suspended her for six months, for alleged gross misconduct and disregard for Senate rules.

Reacting to the Kogi Central Senator’s suspension, in a series of tweets on his 𝕏 handle, the former chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) argued that Natasha was not giving fair hearing.

“What is more troubling is that at a time of much uncertainty at the global level, depressing misery at the national level when leaders should be consumed by how to build that developmental state coalition, the Senate is extending its ways of impunity into the realm of the frivolous.

“It is interesting that Sen. Akpabio, who acted worse under Saraki, and Opeyemi Bamidele, whose expulsion from UNIBEN was rescinded on account of absence of fairness, in litigation championed by Femi Falana SAN, can preside over the charade ongoing in the Senate,” he said.

The President of Centre for Values in Leadership added that Natasha’s suspension was a discouragement to women’s participation in politics.

“The Centre for Values in Leadership has on International Women’s Day often pointed to the better representation of women in the Legislatures like in Rwanda than in Nigeria. What a time for the Akpabio Senate to send off one of only four in that chamber on frivolities, denying the people of Kogi the representation they voted for,” he added.