Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 9th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 9th March, 2025.

With 715 days to the February 20, 2027, presidential election, political maneuvering and realignments are already in motion as aspirants and their supporters begin strategizing for the race.

Last month, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, declared that the North would support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election and reclaim power in 2031, following the North-South power rotation principle.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister of State for Defence and former Zamfara State Governor, Dr. Bello Matawalle, affirmed that the North would rally behind Tinubu to ensure the continuity of his developmental projects across the country until 2031.

However, their comments have drawn mixed reactions from Northern leaders, especially as sources indicate that Tinubu is courting South-East and South-South leaders to boost his 2027 re-election prospects.

With the APC ticket likely Tinubu’s to claim unless he opts out, his success will hinge on securing a majority of votes while meeting the constitutional requirement of gaining at least 25% of votes in two-thirds of Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has dismissed claims that its members are backing a joint presidential ticket featuring former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi for the 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Forum’s Director General, Emmanuel Agbo, the PDP Governors, under the leadership of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, affirmed that they would support only the party’s official presidential candidate.

Naija News understands that reports had emerged suggesting that five PDP governors were supporting a El-Rufai/Obi ticket. However, the PDP Governors Forum has strongly refuted the claim, describing it as false and provocative.

The Forum asserted that it remains committed to strengthening the party and will not engage in any political maneuvering that compromises its integrity.

It emphasized that PDP governors have been actively working to improve governance at the state level, despite economic challenges imposed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the rumors, the Forum reaffirmed its dedication to the principles of equity, social justice, accountability, and electoral integrity. It vowed to support whoever emerges as the PDP’s official candidate for the 2027 presidential election, positioning the party to reclaim power at the federal level.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reportedly chosen to navigate the ongoing political crisis in the state without consulting key elders and political allies who have backed him.

Sources within the Rivers State Government House revealed that the governor has been avoiding consultations, even with leaders who have openly supported him against his political adversary, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“Even a governor of a nearby state would call him, the man would not answer. He does not relate well with the leadership of the ethnic nationalities in the region who are solidly behind him in this fight,” a source in the Rivers State Government disclosed to Vanguard.

Fubara is said to be aware of a more powerful figure allegedly influencing Wike’s actions behind the scenes. While he has refused to seek intervention from prominent figures such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, some believe this isolationist approach could weaken his political stance.

“Oga will not want to consult anybody,” another source stated, adding that even the late elder statesman, Edwin Clarke, who had staunchly defended Fubara’s administration, was never visited by the governor.

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed reports suggesting that he is planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a new political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Atiku’s team refuted the claims, emphasizing his continued commitment to the PDP.

“We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement read.

The statement further clarified that the reports of Atiku’s alleged defection lack any basis in reality.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.”

The media office reiterated Atiku’s consistent call for a coalition of opposition parties to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, stressing that his goal is to unite opposition forces rather than abandon his party.

The Senate Leader, Bamidele Opeyemi, has clarified that the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, was suspended for gross misconduct and not because of a sexual harassment allegation against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News recalls that Natasha’s clash with Akpabio began in February over her refusal to move to a new position assigned to her in the Senate.

She later went on TV and made sexual misconduct allegations against Akpabio, and on March 6, 2025, the Senate suspended her for six months, withdrawing her security details, among other terms.

However, Natasha’s suspension has been stirring controversies among many Nigerians.

Reacting to the aftermath of the suspension, Opeyemi, the lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, in a statement on Saturday, said certain media organisations are circulating false narratives on Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension.

Opeyemi stressed that Natasha was suspended solely for her persistent misconduct, blatant disregard for the provisions of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 and gross indiscipline.

He further said that the Kogi lawmaker’s suspension was a decision of the committee of the whole Senate following the submission of a report by the chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imaseun, adding, the report found Natasha guilty of violating Sections 6.1 and 6.2 of the Senate Rules.

Opeyemi urged the public and the media to disregard any false reports suggesting otherwise and to always seek the truth before spreading politically motivated narratives.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has dismissed as false the ₦700 billion fraud allegation leveled against his predecessor, Udom Emmanuel.

Naija News reports that the allegations, levelled by the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT), is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Abak on Saturday, Eno questioned the source of the allegations, insisting that such figures did not originate from the state government.

“I don’t know where they get those figures from because it can’t be from Akwa Ibom State; it can’t be from us – we don’t have such figures,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor criticized what he described as a pattern of vilifying past governors of the oil-rich South-South state since Nigeria’s return to democracy in 1999.

Eno expressed concerns over the continued fraud probes of former state leaders, arguing that it discourages those in power from giving their best.

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has assured that he will mobilise senators from the Niger Delta region to tackle the lingering political crisis in Rivers State.

Speaking on Friday in Abuja, Akpabio made this declaration while receiving a delegation from the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, who visited him on a solidarity mission.

Naija News reports that the Senate President pledged to collaborate with other lawmakers from the region to ensure that lasting peace is restored in Rivers State and other sub-national entities experiencing similar political tensions.

The political unrest in Rivers State continues to escalate following the Supreme Court’s decision to halt the state’s allocation of funds until a legitimate House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, is constituted.Followingo the ruling, the Rivers State House of Assembly, under Amaewhule’s leadership, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2025 budget before the House. The deadline expired at midnight on Wednesday.

Additionally, the Assembly directed Governor Fubara to sack all commissioners and political appointees, urging him to submit a fresh list of commissioner-nominees for screening.

As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by women despite decades of advocacy for gender equality.

Naija News reports that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Invest in Women, Accelerate Action,” highlights the need for greater support and empowerment for women across all sectors.

While celebrating their resilience and contributions to national development, Tinubu emphasized that “too many still face barriers that limit their potential.”

Reflecting on the progress made since the Beijing Declaration three decades ago, the President acknowledged that many women still face challenges that hinder their full potential.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda, Tinubu pledged to dismantle these obstacles and create more opportunities for women across various sectors, including governance, agriculture, and finance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Tinubu described Nigerian women as the foundation of the country’s development, actively shaping society from their homes to workplaces, farms, and leadership positions.

Nigeria’s Under-17 national team, the Flamingos, showcased an impressive performance on Saturday as they defeated their hosts, South Africa’s Bantwana, 3-1.

This victory places the Flamingos in a strong position as they move closer to the final round of the qualification series for this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup finals.

The match, held at the Lucas ‘Masterpieces’ Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, saw Shakirat Moshood, a key player who previously scored four goals at the FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the Dominican Republic last year, open the scoring with a brilliant finish in the 20th minute. Moshood’s early goal established Nigeria’s dominance and set the tone for the match.

Following her lead, Harmony Chidi, a standout scorer with 13 goals in the qualifying series leading up to the last World Cup, extended Nigeria’s lead by successfully converting a penalty kick after being fouled inside the box.

South Africa’s Bantwana responded emphatically, narrowing the gap just two minutes into the second half when Malebana converted a penalty awarded to her team, injecting some urgency into the match. However, Nigeria quickly regained their momentum, and in the 68th minute, Harmony Chidi struck again, scoring her second goal of the match and restoring the two-goal cushion for the Flamingos.

The two teams are set to meet again in the return leg at the Remo Stars’ Stadium in Ikenne-Remo next Saturday. This upcoming match is crucial, as the winner will advance to the final round of the qualification series.

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has quizzed women fighting to be his third wife if they can be loyal like his first and second wife.

Naija News reports that the singer made this known during an interview with content creator, Egungun during the week, revealing the key factor behind his devotion to his wives.

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner stated that he cares for his wives because they always forgive his errors and infidelity.

He said, “I don’t change wives, my tomorrow is at home. It is the people I have sex with that change. I will use other women to take care of my women. This entertainment industry is all about women. Some women you are not dating will think you are dating them. Some women pave the way for one. If you see a man who is making it, it is because he has many female children around him.

“I am a king and you cannot tell me to have one wife. I love my first and second wife, but I don’t know the third wife yet. Many are fighting for the third spot but can you behave like the first and second wife? Can you stay and not cheat when your husband is cheating? Some women forgive their husbands and that is why I take care of my woman because she forgives anything I do.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.