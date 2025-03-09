Tinubu, Shettima, MDAs Spend ₦1.9 Billion On Trips, Training In France

Federal Government ministries, departments, and agencies, along with the Presidency, have collectively spent at least ₦1.99 billion on foreign trips, training, and estacodes in France between May 2023 and September 2024.

The expenditure data, sourced from GovSpend—a transparency platform operated by BudgIT—covered costs such as airfare, accommodation, visa processing, estacodes, training programs, and business meetings.

A significant portion of the funds was allocated to executive training programs, study trips, and international conferences.

According to The PUNCH, one of the largest single disbursements was ₦626.91 million, paid by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta for training and type rating of 35 cadet pilots in South Africa, France, and Nigeria. The funds were transferred via the GIFMIS platform to the PAP Naira Transit Account at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The State House also incurred substantial expenses on international travel. This included ₦149.79 million spent on foreign exchange purchases for the First Lady’s trip to France on April 1, 2024, and ₦6.29 million allocated in March 2024 for a five-year multiple-entry visa for the Vice President.

Several MDAs also recorded notable spending on overseas trips. The National Merit Award allocated ₦15.5 million as an advance payment for the course fees of eight participants attending a training program in Paris from May 14 to 20, 2023.

The Centre for Management Development disbursed ₦34.3 million for six officials—each receiving ₦5.71 million—to participate in training in France.

Senior officials also benefited from these trips. The Director-General of the Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi, Adamu Jummai, and former Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment, Nuhu Fikpo, had their executive programs in Paris fully funded.

Nigeria Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT) spent ₦41.09 million on multiple officials, including its Technical Adviser, Temitope Yoosuf, who attended business meetings with Airbus in Toulouse, France.

The company’s CEO, Jane Egerton-Idehen, and its Head of Corporate Affairs, Aisha Bantam, were also funded with ₦11.88 million and ₦5.65 million, respectively, to attend the World Space Business Week in Paris.

The Nigeria Football Federation allocated ₦124.45 million for Super Falcons players’ flight tickets for their Olympic Games qualifier against Ethiopia, with travel routes covering America, France, Spain, and Nigeria.

Additional significant expenditures included ₦10.62 million by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission for airfare costs for three officials attending the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting in Paris.

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission disbursed ₦7.90 million for an officer’s participation in the 2023 International Bar Association Conference in France.

The Federal Ministry of Health funded ₦5.30 million each for David Beine Atuwo and Olusola Ayoola to cover airfare and participation in the 11th EDCTP Forum in France.

The Defence Intelligence Agency recorded two major payments, totaling ₦574.52 million, covering salaries of two seconded staff of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit at Interpol in Lyon, France, and the Egmont Group in Ottawa, Canada.

These expenditures have drawn scrutiny amid concerns about rising government spending and the increasing cost of governance.

With the economy facing challenges such as high inflation, fiscal deficits, and a depreciating naira, calls for greater accountability and transparency in public spending have intensified.

Earlier, PUNCH reported that in the first six months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration—June to December 2023—the State House spent at least ₦3.4 billion on both local and foreign trips.

Similarly, in the first quarter of 2024, ₦5.24 billion was expended on travel expenses for President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima, and First Lady Remi Tinubu.

Between January and March 2024, ₦1.35 billion was allocated for presidential trips and related expenses, ₦3.53 billion was used for foreign currency purchases covering 10 international trips, and ₦637.85 million was paid to two travel agencies for presidential flight bookings.

Opposition parties have criticized President Tinubu’s frequent international travel, arguing that he prioritizes trips abroad over addressing domestic challenges.

However, the Presidency has defended his travel engagements, asserting that a leader focused on attracting foreign investments must be proactive in seeking opportunities.

A few months ago, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, also defended Tinubu’s frequent trips, emphasizing their benefits.

“Nigeria has the money. How much does travelling cost compared to the benefits? Again, how much does it cost really when you compare it to some of the things that the President has already addressed?

“How much have we wasted on fuel, electricity, and other subsidies? He was subsidising consumption instead of production and subsidising the real sector of the economy,” he said.

Since taking office, Tinubu has embarked on 32 foreign trips, visiting 19 countries, including France, the United Kingdom, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, Saudi Arabia, India, and South Africa, among others.