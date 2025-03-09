Tinubu Govt Takes Over Gombe Hospital

The Federal Government has transformed the General Hospital in Kumo, which was previously owned by the Gombe State government, into a Federal Medical Centre.

This newly established Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical facility in the state, following the Federal Teaching Hospital located in Gombe, the state capital.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced this in a statement released on Sunday.

He noted that the teaching hospital was originally designated as a medical centre before its elevation to a Federal Teaching Hospital.

The Kumo Federal Medical Centre is set to function as a tertiary healthcare institution, play a significant role in the training of medical professionals, and enhance healthcare services in Gombe State and the broader Northeast region.

“Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya formally requested the takeover of the facility. President Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the Northeastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

“The Federal Government also considered the State Government’s commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

“President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state’s citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state’s healthcare delivery system,” the statement reads.