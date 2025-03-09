Tinubu Govt Approves ₦151.9 Billion Contract For Supply Of Electric Vehicles

The federal government has approved contracts worth $100 million, equivalent to ₦151.9 billion, to supply buses and tricycles and establish charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Nigeria.

A statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the plan is to have 10,000 electric vehicles for Nigeria’s North-East.

Onanuga added that last week’s approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) cleared the last obstacle to implementing the plan.

Naija News reports that with the Council’s approval, there will be the supply of buses and tricycles as well as the establishment of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

“The council approved the contract for the supply of ten 17-seater electric buses. Bluecrest Integrated Concept Limited, the beneficiary, will supply the buses within six months for N2.9 billion.

“Messrs Mutual Commitment Company Limited will supply 4000 e-tricycles for N49.6 billion within nine months, while Shanghai Integrated Infrastructure Development will supply 3,000 tricycles for N37.2 billion.

“Sinoma Investment International Limited will supply another 3000 e-tricycles.

“All the tricycles can carry nine passengers and the driver at a go.

“For a contract sum of N16.3 billion, Messrs. HNCEGC will supply 100 BYD Dolphin EVs, 100 BYD Qin Plus EVs, and 37 BYD Yuan Plus EVs. At the same time, Messrs. KB Laman Motors Nigeria Limited will establish the charging points for the e-buses and tricycles for N8.4 billion,” the statement reads.

The North East Development Commission will pay for the contracts as part of its plan to reduce carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency in the region.

President Tinubu approved the procurement of the e-vehicles in October last year and inspected the samples of the e-vehicles, chargers, and batteries.