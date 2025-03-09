Spare Parts Dealer Arrested In Lagos Over Cocaine Smuggling Attempt

A dealer of automobile spare parts based in Lagos, Levi Ubodoeze, has been apprehended by officials from the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for his attempt to export two kilograms of cocaine hidden within vehicle propellers destined for Angola.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, shared this information in a statement released on Sunday.

The statement highlighted that just three weeks after initiating a search for him, NDLEA operatives successfully arrested Levi Chidiebele Ubodoeze in connection with his recent attempt to smuggle two kilograms of cocaine concealed in vehicle propellers to Angola.

The cocaine shipment was intercepted at a logistics company located in Aspanda, Trade Fair Complex, Ojo area of Lagos on February 21, 2025. Following this seizure, the agency promptly coordinated with Angolan authorities, leading to the arrest of the intended recipient of the drugs in Angola, which subsequently revealed Ubodoeze’s identity.

Consequently, on Thursday, March 6, NDLEA operatives tracked Ubodoeze to his residence in the Ago Palace Way area of Isolo, Lagos, where he was found attempting to flee in a KIA Sport Utility Vehicle, as noted in the statement.

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered a significant quantity of phenacetin, a cutting agent for cocaine, weighing 75.50 kilograms, which was packaged and labeled as semolina. Additionally, a digital scale used for weighing illegal substances was recovered from his residence.

In his confession, Ubodoeze allegedly acknowledged his participation in the cocaine trade while operating a motor spare parts business at Ladipo Market in Mushin, Lagos.

“He stated that the supposed recipient of the illicit consignment in Angola alerted him the moment he was arrested, hence his bid to evacuate his house and flee from the area shortly before NDLEA officers swooped on him,” the agency’s statement read.

Reports Of Other Operations

On March 7, NDLEA operatives successfully intercepted a commercial truck in the Ojo area of Lagos State, resulting in the apprehension of two individuals, China Michael and Igbo Ekene. The truck was found to be carrying 248 compressed blocks of Ghanaian Loud, a highly potent cannabis strain totaling 128 kilograms, which had been cleverly concealed in the vehicle’s undercarriage.

On the same day, three additional suspects—Osinachi Nwachukwu, Tochukwu Okafor Christian, and John Ugochukwu Mbakwe—were taken into custody at Mosalasi Junction in Mushin, where they were found in possession of 301,600 pills of tramadol and other opioid substances.

In Kano State, a 65-year-old man named Yahaya Haruna was arrested on March 6 with 19.2 kilograms of skunk, while another suspect, Musa Bello, aged 60, was apprehended with 212 bottles of codeine-based syrup.

Earlier, on March 4, NDLEA operatives conducted a raid on the residence and warehouse of Blessing Okoronkwo in Aba, Abia State, seizing 442,594 pills of tramadol and other opioids, along with 1,274 bottles of codeine syrup.

The agency’s operations also resulted in multiple arrests across the Osun, Benue, and Edo states. In Benue State, on March 5, NDLEA operatives intercepted a vehicle at Ugbema Junction, Katsina Ala, and recovered 50,000 pills of tramadol and Exol-5 from two suspects, Nwaeze Onyeabor, 47, and Tombo Thomas, 23.

In Osun, a 50-year-old individual named Asimiyu Muibi was arrested on March 4 with 162 kilograms of skunk in Modakeke, while an additional 95 kilograms of the same substance were seized from a Toyota Camry, registered as KSF 72 GW, during a raid in Ede on the same day.

On March 5, authorities apprehended a suspect named Etim Esien Stephen, 55, during a raid on a cannabis farm in Igueben, Edo State, where a significant quantity of 9,514.625 kilograms of skunk was destroyed across 3.805846 hectares of cultivated cannabis.

Earlier reports from PUNCH Online indicated that operatives from the NDLEA discovered a shipment of cannabis-infused candies intended for sale at a children’s store located at 46 Ogunlana Drive in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

Babafemi revealed that this consignment, which had been imported from the United Kingdom on February 27, was meant for Kiddies Mart but was intercepted upon its arrival.

He further noted that Adedamola Taylor, the individual expecting the shipment and who claimed it was sent by his brother, Babatunde Alabi, residing in the UK, was arrested after a freight agent connected him to the illegal merchandise.

Subsequent investigations reportedly resulted in the arrest of Musurat Lawal, identified as the operator of Kiddies Mart.