Rivers Crisis: PANDEF Chairman Speaks On Supreme Court Verdict, Calls For Peace

The National Chairman of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Godknows Igali, has described the Supreme Court ruling on Rivers State as expected, stating that the state remains calm despite the recent political turbulence.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, on Sunday, Igali emphasized that the Supreme Court’s intervention was necessary to restore stability.

“The state is calm. This judgment had long been expected. As a party, we asked that the rule of law must be respected because it guarantees stability, peace, and development,” he said.

Naija News reports that he further noted that past conflicts within the state, particularly the battle between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state assembly under Martins Amaewhule, had now been laid to rest by the court’s decision.

PANDEF Calls For Calm Amid Political Tensions

Reacting to Governor Fubara’s response to the judgment, Igali reaffirmed PANDEF’s stance on peace and urged young people to remain calm despite any disappointments.

Igali said, “From the point of view of PANDEF, the apex sociopolitical body in the South-South, we join the governor in calling for calm, particularly among our young people. Many were surprised by the judgment, but the Supreme Court has exercised its constitutional responsibilities.”

He added that PANDEF had been engaging in peace talks outside the court process and would continue to seek an amicable resolution.

Concerns Over Federal Allocations And Governance

Ambassador Igali also touched on the issue of federal allocations and their impact on governance. He warned that withholding financial resources from any state could have severe socio-economic consequences.

“There’s a heavy dependence on federal allocations for governance, especially for social services. Any delay or withholding of funds could affect hospitals, schools, and public services, putting vulnerable citizens at risk,” he said.

He further appealed to the Supreme Court to reconsider the broader impact of financial restrictions on state governments, urging careful judicial review where necessary.

‘Rivers State’s Stability Is Critical’

As one of Nigeria’s most vital economic hubs, Igali emphasized that Rivers State must not be allowed to descend into chaos.

Igali said, “Rivers State is a very important state. It is the heart of the South-South and the oil belt, contributing significantly to the national economy. Any instability in Rivers State is a concern to all of us.”

He stressed that PANDEF had called for a reconsideration of some of the legal rulings that could further escalate tensions in the state.

Speaking on PANDEF’s ongoing efforts, Igali revealed that the forum had formed a mediation committee to broker peace. The committee, led by Obong Victor Attah, former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, comprises three former governors and other senior politicians.

“We are dispassionate; we don’t take sides. Our goal is to ensure peace in Rivers State. We have engaged both parties in discussions, and meetings are ongoing. We hope that despite the judicial processes, an amicable solution will be reached,” he said.

‘We Are The Same People’

Igali reminded all stakeholders that the people of Rivers State share deep historical and cultural ties.

He added, “We all grew up in Port Harcourt. Rivers State is critical, and we are the same people. Court rulings will come and go, but peace and unity must prevail. That is why PANDEF remains at the forefront of mediation efforts.”

As political tensions persist, Igali remains optimistic that the crisis will be resolved.

Igali concluded, “We will continue to meet, and we believe that by the end of the day, there will be a resolution that satisfies everyone involved.”