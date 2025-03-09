Reinstate Natasha Immediately – SERAP Tells Akpabio

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has advised the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to reinstate Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reported that the Kogi Central Senator was handed six months suspension by the Senate for alleged gross misconduct and violation of Senate rules.

Before her suspension, Senator Natasha had accused Senate President Akpabio of sexually harassing her. Akpabio, however, denied the allegation.

In a letter dated 8th March, released by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said it would be forced to take legal action against the Senate if Natasha was not reinstated within 48 hours.

“We’ve urged Mr Akpabio to immediately reinstate Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, as her ‘suspension’ is based solely on the peaceful exercise of her freedom of expression. The Senate should be setting an example by promoting the rule of law and human rights, not stamping them out.

“Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension is based solely on the peaceful exercise of her right to freedom of expression in the Senate. All the other grounds cited by the Senate for her suspension seem to be a pretext to further restrict her fundamental human rights.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel you and the Senate to comply with our requests in the public interest,” it read.

SERAP argued that application of Senate’s Order rules should conform with the Constitution and international human rights norms.

“Any application of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 by the Senate must conform with constitutional and international human rights norms and standards relating to freedom of expression and should not jeopardise the right itself.”

“Suspending Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for peacefully exercising her right to freedom of expression has made her opinion in the Senate ineffective,” it stated.

SERAP further emphasized that Mrs. Uduaghan’s suspension would deprive the people of Kogi Central quality representation at the Senate.

“The suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Senate has restricted and seriously undermined the ability of the residents of her Kogi Central Senatorial District to effectively participate in their own government,” it added.