‘Provide Proof That I Slept With Your Wife’ – Actor, Baba Tee Dares Ijoba Lande [Video]

Comic Nollywood actor, Baba Tee, has issued a challenge to content creator Ijoba Lande, requesting proof of his alleged affair with Lande’s wife.

This statement from Baba Tee follows accusations made by Lande, who alleged that he and 20 other entertainers were involved with his wife prior to their separation in January 2025.

Ijoba Lande shared a provocative video on his Instagram account, asserting that his wife, Dara, left him after he uncovered her supposed infidelity.

Lande also criticized his manager, Mary Gold, who is also his wife’s close friend, for facilitating the introduction between her and actor Baba Tee, despite being aware of Lande’s marriage.

In response to these allegations, Mary Gold contended that Baba Tee had had an affair with Lande’s wife after she allegedly insulted him by questioning his virility.

In a video interview on his Instagram page, Baba Tee addressed Lande’s claims, urging him to present any evidence that would substantiate his accusations.

“I have never met or spoken to Lande’s wife in my life. I didn’t even know what she looked like until mid-2024 when Mary Gold called me regarding an MC job because I’m also a stand-up comedian.

“Mary Gold said she was in my estate and wanted to see me about the launch of her movie. But she barged in with a total stranger, and I questioned why she brought someone I didn’t know to my house. She then told me that the girl was a content creator and an up-and-coming artiste—that was how she introduced her to me.

“I overheard them talking in my apartment, and Mary Gold was saying, ‘It seems Baba Tee is already aware.’

“I had to barge in and ask, ‘What does Baba Tee know?’ It took a while before she confessed that the lady was Lande’s wife. And I asked, ‘Why didn’t you introduce her as Lande’s wife?’

“The next thing I heard was Lande calling me out on Instagram, hurling insults at me. I was shocked because I have only seen Lande once in my life.

“Lande, I am putting this to you—present evidence for the allegations you have made against me. Show proof to the world that I slept with your wife,” Baba Tee said.