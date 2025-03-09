PDP Shifts NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Naija News reports that the party National Secretary, Sunday Ude-Okeye, disclosed this in a statement dated 8th March.

According to the statement, the NEC meeting earlier slated for Wednesday 13th March has been shifted to Thursday 14th March.

Ude-Okoye said the reschedule was in line with consultations between the National Working Committee (NWC) and other organs of the party.

It read: “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that after due deliberation by Party leaders, Stakeholders and relevant Organs of the Party, the NEC meeting was scheduled to hold on Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

“However, following emerging issues including the need to conclude our pending Zonal, State, L.G.A and Ward Congresses as well as to allow for further consultation to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the meeting especially with regard to other proposed activities of our Party, the NWC after due consultation with leaders, stakeholders and relevant Organs of the Party including the Board of Trustees (BoT) the PDP Governors’ Forum and the PDP National Assembly Caucus hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC that the 99th NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2025 has been unavoidably shifted to Thursday, May 15, 2025.

“All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly.

“The NWC sincerely regrets any inconveniences this change of date will cause Distinguished members of NEC.”