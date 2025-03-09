PDP, Gombe Gov’t ‘Fights’ Over Ramadan Palliatives

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe State has raised concerns regarding the state government’s appropriation of the federal government’s Ramadan assistance.

Last Saturday, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya initiated the distribution of food items intended to support the Muslim community during Ramadan.

In a statement, PDP spokesman Abdulkadir Ahmad Dukku claimed that while the federal government supplied the food items, the state government presented them as its own initiative, failing to recognize their actual origin.

“The state government’s action is a deliberate attempt to deceive the public and take credit for the federal government’s intervention. We are genuinely concerned about its failure to acknowledge the federal government’s generosity and the commendable efforts of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As an opposition party, we believe it is crucial for the governor to recognise the contributions of the federal government and the North East Development Commission (NEDC). Acknowledging these efforts fosters unity and ensures that assistance reaches every corner of Gombe rather than being distributed based on political considerations,” he said.

The Director General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, has, however, characterized the allegations made by the PDP as nothing more than political propaganda.

He emphasized that, contrary to the assertions made, the federal government did not allocate any palliatives to the state for Ramadan distribution.

Nonetheless, Uba-Misilli appreciated the PDP’s recognition of the federal government’s initiatives, interpreting it as a reaffirmation of the All Progressives Congress’s (APC’s) dedication to effective governance.

He clarified that no new Ramadan palliatives were provided, and the food items distributed were sourced from the state’s reserves.

“In fact, Governor Yahaya had instructed that all stored food items be distributed, including those previously received from the federal government and the NEDC, as well as those procured by the state government,” Uba-Misilli, explained.