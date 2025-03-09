Panic As US Secret Service Shoots Man Near White House

The U.S. Secret Service shot a man during an armed confrontation near the White House early Sunday morning, triggering a swift law enforcement response.

The incident occurred close to the intersection of 17th Street and F Street NW, just minutes from the White House, raising concerns over a potential security threat.

According to reports, D.C. police had earlier issued an alert about a “suicidal individual” possibly traveling from Indiana, prompting authorities to track down his vehicle. The car was later found near the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is adjacent to the White House.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi stated that when officers approached the suspect’s vehicle, he “brandished a firearm, and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel.”

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported among Secret Service agents,” he added.

The man was transported to the hospital following the shooting, though his condition remains unknown.

“The status of the individual is currently unknown,” the Secret Service confirmed.

The incident took place during a weekend when President Joe Biden was not at the White House, as he is currently staying at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the altercation.