Opposition Parties Warns Tinubu Against Overconfidence In APC Endorsement

Major opposition parties have warned President Bola Tinubu not to be swayed by the recent vote of confidence he received from governors and top figures of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

In separate interviews with Sunday Punch, opposition parties argued that such endorsement was mere political theatrics and would not influence Nigerians, many of whom are still grappling with the effects of Tinubu’s economic reforms.

Naija News reports that the APC NEC passed a vote of confidence on Tinubu last Wednesday, with former national chairman, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, seconding the motion for Tinubu’s second-term endorsement.

Oshiomhole based his conviction on the President’s economic policies, which he claimed were beginning to yield results.

PDP: APC’s NEC Endorsement Is A ‘Sham’

Reacting to the endorsement, the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, described the APC NEC as a “sham” arrangement, insisting that the ruling party is in deep crisis.

“There is no need to waste one’s time responding to any believer in the APC as presently constituted, not to talk of their NEC that was a sham. How many followers of APC or critical stakeholders were even in attendance?” Abdullahi questioned.

He further claimed that many key APC members had lost faith in the party, following the “atrocious” eight years of Buhari and the “demonic” two years of Tinubu.

“The cumulative 10 years of suffering under the APC has been harsh on Nigerians, and there is no way they will contemplate voting for the APC again in 2027. In the first place, they were not truly elected in 2023. We all know how they got power at all costs,” he added.

Labour Party: APC Focused On Power, Not Governance

The Labour Party (LP) also dismissed the APC’s confidence in securing victory in 2027, saying it was too early to predict the outcome of the election.

Speaking to Sunday PUNCH, the National Publicity Secretary of LP, Obiora Ifoh, criticised Tinubu for focusing on re-election rather than fixing the economy.

“The APC only has one candidate—the President—so they have no choice but to begin to echo his chances. But we, as an opposition party, would rather wait for INEC to come up with their proposals before we start discussing 2027,” Ifoh stated.

He argued that the APC should focus on governance rather than electioneering, saying the endorsement was premature.

“This government has not even reached two years in office. How can they start talking about 2027 when they have yet to fulfil the 2023 mandate? It just shows the APC is about grabbing power, not improving the lives of Nigerians. People are still suffering, and things are getting worse,” he added.

Ifoh also called on INEC to caution political parties against premature election campaigns.

APC: Tinubu’s Fate Lies In Voters’ Hands

Responding to the opposition’s remarks, APC Deputy National Organising Secretary, Nze Duru, dismissed their criticisms, insisting that Tinubu’s re-election bid would be determined by his achievements.

“It is our scorecard that we will present to Nigerians. The opposition cannot decide whether the President should return in 2027—that is the job of the voters.”

Duru further stated that the APC’s track record would be the basis for judgment, not criticisms from “disillusioned political elements.”

“At the end of the day, we will present our achievements, and Nigerians will judge us. No one individual can dictate electoral behaviour,” he said.