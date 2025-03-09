NAFDAC Destroys Fake Drugs Worth ₦100 Billion In Ibadan

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed counterfeit medications at the Moniya dump site located in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reported that these counterfeit drugs, valued at one hundred billion Naira, were seized from pharmaceutical marketers in the Idumota market in Lagos.

She stressed that this action was essential to prevent the re-entry of expired, fake, substandard, and falsified drugs into the market.

During the incineration event, Adeyeye stated that NAFDAC, as the leading agency and chair of the Federal Task Force on Fake and Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods, is dedicated to ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals, packaged water, and beverages for public consumption.

She further explained that NAFDAC has implemented rigorous guidelines for the licensing, sale, and distribution of drug products, reinforcing its commitment to providing safe and high-quality medicines.

Naija News reports that Adeyeye, represented at the event by Yedunni Adenuga, NAFDAC’s Director of Narcotics and Controlled Substances, remarked on the astonishing nature of NAFDAC’s recent enforcement actions in the Idumota, Onitsha, Ariara, and Ezeuku open drug markets.

Adeyeye said: “The discoveries made of the presence of unregistered products, banned products such as Analgin, and Controlled substances such as Tramadol 225mg amongst others, which are part of the things making our country unsafe in terms of security.

“This operation could not have been made possible without the support of the NSA, who graciously approved the use of over 1000 security personnel, including the Military, Police and DSS.

“Today, you are witnessing the destruction of expired, falsified, controlled, unregistered, and banned medicines removed from Idumota Open Drug outlets.

“The estimated street value of these products being destroyed stands at One Hundred Billion Naira (₦100,000,000,000). During the three-week exercise, several suspects were apprehended. Further investigation is being carried out; those found culpable will be sanctioned.

“I want to reiterate NAFDAC’S commitment to ensuring that Maternal and Child Care are upheld, and this was demonstrated during the recent operation, as large amounts of poorly stored vaccines and products were evacuated.

“The general public, community leaders. health practitioners, religious members of the press, I want to appeal for your assistance in the fight against falsified did Take medicines, NAFDAC Cannot do it alone it is a fight for all.”