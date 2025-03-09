List Of Governors Who Have Survived Impeachment In Nigeria

The political landscape in Nigeria has seen numerous impeachment attempts against state governors, often driven by a mix of political rivalries, executive-legislative conflicts, and party struggles.

While some governors have been successfully removed from office, others have managed to survive impeachment, either through judicial intervention, political negotiations, or strong party backing.

Here are notable Nigerian governors who have survived impeachment:

1. Peter Obi (Anambra State, 2006 & 2007)

Attempted Impeachment: Political Power Struggle

The governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, faced impeachment twice during his tenure:

In November 2006, he was impeached by the Anambra State House of Assembly under controversial circumstances. The Assembly accused him of gross misconduct, but many saw it as a politically motivated move by forces loyal to his predecessor, Chris Uba, and the ruling PDP.

Judicial Victory: The courts later nullified the impeachment, reinstating Obi in February 2007.

Second Impeachment Attempt: In June 2007, he was once again removed when his deputy, Virginia Etiaba, took over, but the Supreme Court later ruled in his favor, restoring him to office.

2. Murtala Nyako (Adamawa State, 2014)

Attempted Impeachment: Executive-Legislative Crisis

Murtala Nyako, the governor of Adamawa State, was served an impeachment notice in 2014, following a fallout with the state legislature.

Reasons for Impeachment: He was accused of financial mismanagement and gross misconduct.

Legal Maneuvering: Before the process could be completed, he resigned voluntarily under pressure.

However, years later, a court ruled that his impeachment was illegal, affirming that due process was not followed. Despite this victory, he was not reinstated, as his tenure had elapsed.

3. Joshua Dariye (Plateau State, 2006)

Attempted Impeachment: Federal Intervention

In 2006, the Plateau State House of Assembly attempted to impeach Governor Joshua Dariye under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Controversy: Only six out of twenty-four lawmakers carried out the impeachment, a move widely criticized as unconstitutional.

Judicial Reprieve: The Supreme Court later ruled that the impeachment process was flawed and reinstated Dariye as governor.

4. Rashidi Ladoja (Oyo State, 2006)

Attempted Impeachment: Godfather Politics

Rashidi Ladoja, governor of Oyo State, was impeached in January 2006 following a conflict with his political godfather, Lamidi Adedibu, a powerful PDP chieftain.

Judicial Reinstatement: The Supreme Court ruled in his favor in November 2006, declaring that due process was not followed, leading to his reinstatement.

5. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti State, 2018)

Attempted Impeachment: Political Vendetta

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State faced a near-impeachment situation in 2018, largely due to political battles with the APC-led federal government.

The Ekiti State House of Assembly attempted to initiate impeachment proceedings against him.

Survived Due to Party Loyalty: The PDP lawmakers in the House remained loyal to Fayose, preventing the required two-thirds majority needed to remove him.

6. Darius Ishaku (Taraba State, 2015-2019)

Attempted Impeachment: Legal Battle Over Electoral Victory

Governor Darius Ishaku faced an impeachment scare following legal challenges questioning his election victory.

While the state House of Assembly attempted to push for his removal, the courts ruled in his favor, upholding his mandate.

7. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers State, 2007)

Attempted Impeachment: Supreme Court Victory

Rotimi Amaechi won the 2007 Rivers State governorship election, but his party (PDP) substituted his name with Celestine Omehia.

After a legal battle, the Supreme Court ruled that he was the rightful governor, restoring him to office.

Later in his tenure, the state legislature made attempts to impeach him, but he survived due to strong political backing.