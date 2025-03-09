PDP Fixes Date For S/South, S/West And N/Central Zonal Congress

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved that the earlier postponed Party’s Zonal Congress in the South South Zone will now hold on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Sunday by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

In the same vein, the NWC also approved the shifting of the South West and North Central Zonal Congresses from the earlier scheduled date of Saturday, March 22, 2025 to Saturday, April 12, 2025.

The Zonal Congresses will hold simultaneously in Port Harcourt, Rivers State (South South Zone); Ibadan, Oyo State (South West Zone) and Jos, Plateau State (North Central Zone) to elect the Executives Officers and National Ex-Officio Members for the respective Zonal Chapters in line with the Constitution and Guidelines of our great Party.

The NWC charges all aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders, teeming members of our Party in the respective Zones, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Security Agencies and the Media to note the scheduled date of Saturday, April 12, 2025 for the Zonal Congresses for South South, South West and North Central Zones of our Party and be guided accordingly.