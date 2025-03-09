‘IBB Ordered Vatsa’s Killing Because He Betrayed Him’ – Emelonye Reveals What Babangida Told Him

Nollywood filmmaker, Obi Emelonye, has disclosed that former Nigerian Head of State, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB), once revealed to him that the most difficult decision he made as a soldier was ordering the execution of his childhood friend, Mamman Vatsa.

Emelonye shared this revelation during a recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, while discussing his biopic, Badamasi: Portrait of a General, which chronicles Babangida’s life and career.

A Friendship Cut Short By Military Politics

The filmmaker recounted his conversation with Babangida, revealing that Vatsa was not just a close ally but a classmate at Bida Secondary School and a coursemate at the Nigerian Military School. Their bond remained strong as they both rose through the ranks in the military.

Emelonye narrated Babangida’s words, saying, “As a matter of fact, after his accident when he was shot during the Nigerian Civil War in Umuahia, it was Mamman Vatsa who took over his command while he was in the hospital. They had been close from that time, and when IBB became President, he made Mamman Vatsa the FCT Minister. That showed trust and compensation for his loyalty.”

The Coup That Sealed Vatsa’s Fate

Despite their deep friendship, Babangida had to make a painful decision when Vatsa was implicated in an attempted coup. According to Emelonye, military rules left no room for sentiments.

He explained, “In military politics, if you hear about a coup and you don’t report it, you are as guilty as those who planned it. There was a coup plot against IBB where the conspirators did not just want to kill him at Dodan Barracks but also burn down the barracks with his family. Mamman Vatsa caught wind of it and did not tell his friend. He wasn’t part of the planning, but the tribunal found him guilty.”

This put Babangida in a difficult position, as he had to choose between friendship and military tradition.

‘The Most Difficult Decision I Ever Made’

Emelonye revealed that Babangida struggled with the decision but ultimately felt that Vatsa’s silence was a betrayal.

He said, “The case now became: is Babangida going to put friendship above military tradition? And what precedent does that set with his other close friends? He was conflicted. He said ordering the killing of his friend was the most difficult thing he had to do as a soldier. But he had to do it because if anybody betrayed anybody, it was Vatsa who betrayed him.”

Vatsa’s Family’s Perspective

Emelonye also spoke about meeting Vatsa’s family and listening to their side of the story. He acknowledged their frustration and pain but offered them the perspective he had gathered from Babangida.

“Anybody can say for sure if Mamman Vatsa did not know about the coup because that was the basis upon which he was convicted,” he said.

Execution and Legacy

Mamman Vatsa was executed on March 5, 1986, after a military tribunal convicted him of treason for failing to report the alleged coup plot.