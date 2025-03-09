‘I Used To Feed Asake With Rice And Soft Drink’ – Yemi Elesho Spills

A popular Nigerian actor and content creator, Yemi Elesho, has claimed that he used to buy food and carbonated drinks for Grammy nominated artist, Ahmed Ololade, professionally known as Asake.

Sharing insights into his connection with the renowned musician during a recent conversation with streamer Jigan, Elesho disclosed that their relationship began during their time as undergraduates at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife.

He emphasized the enduring nature of their collaboration, reminiscing about how he would compensate Asake with a plate of rice and a bottle of Coca-Cola for his appearances in films and skits while they were on campus.

“I used to give Asake a ₦700 plate of rice and a bottle of Coca-Cola as performance fees for him to feature in movies during our undergraduate days at OAU.

“He is my day-one, my very good friend. I have pictures and videos of our time together at OAU. We used to play celebrity football matches together back in the day,” Elesho recalled.

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata, popularly called Teni, recently narrated how she was down with malaria for two weeks but still had to attend a music performance in Ondo State.

Naija News reports that the ‘Money’ crooner, in a video via her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, jokingly said she almost wanted her mother to wake her late father at the burial site to come to her aid because she lost her appetite.

According to Teni, despite the sickness, she travelled to Ondo State to perform because she could not refund the money she was paid.

She said in the video, “When I sang ‘Uyo Meyo’ and said, ‘Ohun toju mi ti ri ah’ (What my eyes have seen), but my eyes had not seen anything. Malaria!

“Ah, e no go better for all the mosquitoes wey dey for Ikate. I dey tell you. Oba, you need to find something to do about the mosquitoes in Ikate because malaria had me down.

“I almost called my mum that they should turn off the AC in the burial ground of my father because it’s like he wanted to take a nap. I said, ‘Wake up, your daughter is dying!’ I was down. I was weak for two weeks. I couldn’t eat.

“If you people should see my neck now, I look like tolotolo. I look like a turkey.

“And I went to go and perform in Ondo as I was sick oh, because who will feed me?