Gunmen Kill Miyetti Allah Leader In Kwara

The head of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in Kwara State, Alhaji Idris Abubakar Sakaina, has been fatally shot by assailants.

Naija News learnt that the incident took place shortly after 10:00 PM on Saturday, when the assailants confronted him and shot him in front of his home in Oke Ose, Ilorin.

The attackers left him lying in a pool of blood without taking any belongings, raising questions about their motives, according to a source.

In a conversation with journalists, a witness named Aina’u Sarki stated, “I was with him just 20 minutes prior to the shooting. I received a phone call informing me that he had been killed.”

The Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Inter-Community Relations for the Fulani community, Muhammed Abdullahi, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Sunday morning.

He added, “Yes, he was killed in front of his residence on Saturday night by some gunmen who left him for dead.

“We are preparing for his janaza as I speak to you now but the police were here yesterday and have started an investigation.”

Upon being reached for comment, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, indicated that she would respond to journalists.

However, as of the time this report was prepared, she had not yet done so.

The individual who passed away, aged 32, was reported to have previously served as a Special Assistant to the Chairman of Moro Local Government and held the position of Youth Leader for the Fulanis in Kwara.