FG Takes Over TASUED, Converts It To Federal University Of Education

The federal government has adopted the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) in Ijagun, Ogun State and made it a Federal University of education.

This development was announced in a statement on Sunday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement explained that President Tinubu approved the adoption on Friday and thanked the Ogun State Government for inviting the Federal Government to take over the school, one of the state’s best educational assets.

Naija News reports that with TASUED’s new status, the federal government now oversees three education universities which include the Alvan Ikoku Federal University of Education in Owerri and Adeyemi Federal University of Education in Ondo.

TASUED was established by the Ogun State Government in 2005, and holds the distinguished position as Nigeria’s first specialised university of education. It was named after Dr Tai Solarin, a revered activist and the founder of Mayflower School in Ikenne.

As a federal institution, TASUED will be the first federally owned tertiary school in the Ogun East senatorial district. With a well-developed infrastructure and academic programme, the transition requires minimal federal investment.

“It is an opportunity for the Federal Government to honour Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who began the revolutionary free education programme in Western Nigeria and Dr Tai Solarin, who spent most of his life educating our children and impacting patriotic and leadership lessons in them at Mayflower School in Ikenne.

“It is also in honour of the Awujale of Ijebuland, who played a critical role in preventing the university’s closure in 2012, just seven years after its establishment,” President Tinubu was quoted to have said on the adoption of the institution.

Awolowo and Solarin were celebrated figures from the Eastern Senatorial District of Ogun State, encompassing Ijebu and Remo.

President Tinubu also emphasised that TASUED’s transition into a Federal University of Education is a strategic step in the Federal Government’s commitment to bolster teacher education and enhance the quality of instruction across all educational levels.