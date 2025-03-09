Fear, Uncertainty Hit Rivers As Militants Issue Threats Over Fubara, Pro-Wike Lawmakers’ Rift

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta have expressed concern over recent threats by militants to resume hostilities if the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is impeached by the Martin Amaewhule-led House of Assembly.

Recall that a militant group, the Niger Delta Rescue Movement (NDRM), issued a warning to the Federal Government, vowing to resume attacks on oil pipelines if the political crisis in Rivers State remains unresolved.

The group also called on non-indigenes in the state to leave, stating that their safety could not be guaranteed amid the ongoing tension.

In a viral video circulating on social media, a representative of the group declared: “We the Niger Delta Rescue Movement wish to express our deep concern regarding the recent development in Rivers State threatening the smooth governance of our beloved state under the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“It has come to our attention that certain individuals proclaiming themselves as lawmakers have issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the state governor to present the 2025 state budget. This blatant attempt to destabilise the state is not only alarming but also a clear attempt to coordinate efforts to incite hell, potentially leading to a state of emergency or even an impeachment.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene immediately and stop the action of Nyesom Wike and his associates whose intent is to drag Rivers State into an avoidable crisis. The people of Rivers State like stability, progress, and a conducive environment for governance.

“Furthermore, we must make it abundantly clear that the youths of Rivers State will not sit idly while our state is dragged into tumult. If the federal allocation due to Rivers State cannot be released promptly, we will have no choice but to take decisive action, including hitting oil production.

“We can’t generate money into the federation account and not have our share. Our workers deserve their salaries, our government needs the necessary resources to carry out essential development projects.”

The militants further urged non-indigenes to leave the state, warning: “We urge all non-indigenes in Rivers State to consider their safety and leave the state promptly as the situation may escalate. We cherish the safety of all residents and urge for a peaceful resolution to this crisis. Enough is enough. We stand united for the rest and future of Rivers State. We demand respect from our leaders and focus on the development of our region.”

Reacting to the development, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC), Joseph Ambakaderimo, warned that the political crisis in Rivers State could escalate into a full-blown conflict, impacting the nation’s economy.

He told Vanguard: “Except we have forgotten so soon where we are coming from in terms of oil production that went down to seven hundred thousand barrels per day. The threat from militant groups who may be regrouping must be taken seriously. To destroy is easy, but to rebuild takes time.

“It is instructive for the gladiators to sheath their swords by finding common ground and patching things up before it is too late. Anything less than a million barrels per day of oil production cannot sustain government expenditures. In terms of revenue losses the government may suffer if the threat from militant groups is actualized, we may be talking about three trillion naira every day of revenue losses to the government.”

Former Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Peter Esele also warned that the threats, if carried out, could have serious economic and security implications.

“It will scare away potential investors from the region. The economic importance of the Niger Delta region cannot be overemphasized. That is why the government must do everything possible to ensure that the threat is not carried out,” he said.

Esele cautioned that Nigeria could not afford another phase of economic sabotage similar to the early 2000s when militancy significantly reduced oil production.

He said: “Sometimes you don’t agree with the judgment of the Supreme Court, but you have to accept it because it is the last court of the land. Refusal to accept the judgment could lead to anarchy, and we don’t need that.

“Militancy in the early 2000s was understandable because it was based on justice and development. Their agitation then brought what you have as the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (now scrapped), and the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

“What is the recent threat by the militants all about? It is purely political interest, which is very selfish. The two gladiators in the Rivers State crisis are fighting for their political interests. If Fubara knew that he would not obey his godfather who brought him to power.”

Esele urged security agencies to go after politicians instigating unrest, emphasizing that peace was essential for economic stability.

On his part, the President of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP), Fegalo Nsuke, expressed concern over the militants’ threat to attack oil facilities, warning that denying Rivers State access to its funds could create chaos.

“I think the threats from the creeks are a serious one. It underlines the fact that in making laws, we should also consider what the reality is. Denying the government of Rivers State funds to operate is essentially shutting down the government. That is something no institution of state ought to do.

“The government is essentially what maintains law and order, and when government becomes disabled, society becomes lawless,” he added.