Ex-Militant Leader Defends NSA Ribadu, Accuses Politicians Of Blackmail

A former Niger Delta militant leader and a key figure in the third phase of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Osaanya Ossanya, has accused some failed politicians of attempting to discredit the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Osaanya alleged that these individuals, unhappy with the government’s gains against terrorism, have resorted to blackmail and propaganda against Ribadu.

In a statement on Saturday, Osaanya claimed that recent victories against bandits, kidnappers, and insurgents were making some political actors uncomfortable.

The former warlord expressed disappointment that despite Ribadu’s efforts, he continues to face vilification.

He noted that Nigeria’s Global Terror Index score improved from 8.065 in 2023 to 7.575, the best rating in over eight years, under Ribadu’s leadership.

‘Linking Ribadu To 2031 Politics Is A Distraction’

Osaanya also dismissed claims that Ribadu was positioning himself for 2031 politics, saying it was an orchestrated attempt to pitch him against his boss and derail his focus from securing Nigeria.

He warned those sponsoring media attacks to desist, stating that Nigerians, especially in the Niger Delta, support Ribadu’s leadership.

While acknowledging that more work remains, Osaanya called for continued support for Ribadu and President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make Nigeria safer.

He also praised Ribadu’s focus on food security and other critical national security areas, describing it as an intelligent approach to governance.

He said, “Everything is now bearing fruit as we can see. Our National Security Adviser, one of the best we have ever had and one of the finest and most intelligent security experts to have come from our land, is on top of his game. His management of the nation’s security bears eloquent testimony to his dedication and commitment.

“We therefore condemn the incessant media attacks on the NSA by politicians who are agents of distabilization. Linking the NSA to phantom presidential ambition is absurd and a plan to distract him.

“His focus is not just physical security but other aspect of security. Trucks carrying farm produce are now monitored up to the market to prevent diversion to some neighbouring countries. Also, there seems to be an end to the smuggling of petrol to other countries. All of these are efforts that need to be commended.”