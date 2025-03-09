Edo PDP In ICU Suffering From Terminal Political Irrelevance – Gov Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has expressed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state is in a precarious condition and requires urgent attention.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo remarked that the PDP in Edo has diminished significantly from its former stature.

According to him, rather than pursuing a path to recovery, the leaders of Edo PDP have chosen to engage in futile lamentations against a government that is steadily earning the confidence of the populace.

He stressed that, similar to a person struggling to stay afloat in turbulent waters, the PDP is clinging to anything that might create a façade of political viability.

Governor Okpebholo said PDP’s recent actions, instead of garnering public support, only serve to highlight the stark reality.

“The Edo PDP is in a critical state, struggling for breath, and instead of focusing on recovery, its leaders are squandering their limited resources on unproductive outbursts.

“Their latest antics, rather than winning them public sympathy, only reinforce the obvious: Edo PDP is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), gasping for air, and rather than battling for survival, its leaders are wasting their dwindling oxygen on unproductive tantrums.

“The PDP is not just a sick party on life support, it is a party suffering from terminal political irrelevance. The faction-ridden and scandal-infested remnants of what was once a ruling party has now been reduced to a collection of desperate voices clinging to lies, propaganda, and outright misinformation in a last-ditch effort to remain in public discourse,” the statement said.

It added: “The same party (PDP) that crushed its foundation members: the Legacy PDP, under the weight of impunity and godfatherism, is now pretending to be champions of the people.

“Their (Edo PDP leaders’) newfound role as self-appointed critics of Governor Monday Okpebholo is not driven by patriotism or concern for Edo’s progress, it is nothing more than the desperate growl of a wounded lion that has lost its territory.

“Former Governor Godwin Obaseki and his co-travellers are the architects of PDP’s downfall. They ran the party into the ground with their arrogance, side-lining loyal members, imposing candidates, and rewarding opportunists who saw governance as a personal business empire.

“Now that they have been rejected at the poll (Edo governorship of September 21, 2024) and abandoned by the people, their remaining foot soldiers have adopted an attack-dog strategy, barking at every single move of the Okpebholo-led Government.”