Fubara To Meet Pro-Wike Lawmakers, Discuss 2025 Budget Presentation, Remuneration

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has called for a meeting with the Martins Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that the meeting was disclosed in a letter to the Assembly by the Secretary to the State Government, Tammy Danagogo.

The letter to the pro-Nyesom Wike Rivers Assembly is for a meeting on Monday, March 10, 2025, set for the presentation of the budget.

According to the letter, the meeting is set to discuss:

1. Provision of a befitting space for the Assembly’s sittings;

2. Payment of all outstanding remuneration or allowances of the Honourable members;

3. Presentation of Budget and sundry matters;

4. Any other matter(s), as may be necessary, to chart the way forward in the best interest of the State.

“I hereby write in furtherance of His Excellency’s promise stated in my letter dated 5th March, 2025 to notify you that His Excellency has received the Supreme Court judgement, and has therefore directed me to invite you and your colleagues – the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, to a meeting,” the letter partly read.

“Monday, March 10, 2025. Time: 10am, Venue: Office of the Governor, Government House, Port Harcourt.

“Many thanks Sir as we look forward to your kind attendance with a view to charting the way forward in the interest of the good people of Rivers State.”