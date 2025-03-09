Akpoti-Uduaghan: Stop Politicising Sexual Harassment Allegations, Allow Transparent Probe – Saraki To Akpabio

Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has criticized Senate President Godswill Akpabio for what he described as an attempt to politicize and trivialize the serious allegations raised against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Saraki, in a statement issued by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, dismissed Akpabio’s claim that calls for a transparent investigation into the allegations were part of a ploy to remove him because he is from the Niger Delta.

“Akpabio should read my March 1, 2025, statement carefully. Nowhere did I suggest his resignation. Instead, I advised him to uphold the integrity of the legislature by ensuring a thorough and transparent investigation that leaves no room for doubt,” Saraki said.

Saraki accused Akpabio of attempting to divert attention from the key issues at stake by introducing ethnic and political sentiments.

“The statement made by the Senate President before some so-called youth leaders falsely suggests that people from Kwara and Adamawa States want him out of office because he is from the Niger Delta. This is simply cheap politics and a distortion of facts,” he said.

He noted that the allegations raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan concern sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and abuse of office, which should not be swept under the carpet.

Saraki: An Open Investigation Is Necessary

The former Senate President reiterated that the Senate’s credibility depends on transparency and accountability.

“This is not about whether Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claim is right or wrong. It is about ensuring that the National Assembly does not create an impression of shielding powerful individuals accused of serious misconduct,” Saraki emphasized.

He further pointed out that constitutional provisions, Senate rules, and legislative precedents provide clear guidelines on handling such sensitive matters.

Dismissing any insinuation of political bias, Saraki stated that his stance would remain the same regardless of Akpabio’s party or geopolitical zone.

“This is not about PDP or APC. It is not about South-South or North Central. It is about doing the right thing and protecting the integrity of the Senate,” he stated.

He urged Akpabio to refrain from exploiting ethnic or regional sentiments, warning that such an approach would harm both his reputation and the credibility of the National Assembly.

‘This Issue Deserves Seriousness, Not Sentiment’

Saraki underscored the need to treat cases of sexual harassment and gender discrimination with utmost seriousness.

“When women raise such serious concerns, it should not be dismissed or politicized. The legislative arm must set an example by ensuring a fair and impartial inquiry,” he said.

He urged the Senate President and other lawmakers to handle the matter in a way that reassures the public and the international community of the Senate’s commitment to justice and fairness.

The former Senate President reaffirmed his demand for an open and unbiased investigation.

“The Senate must not be cast as an institution that tolerates sexual harassment, gender bias, victimization, and abuse of power. By allowing a transparent probe, we reinforce confidence in our democracy and institutions,” he added.

He concluded by stating that he remains committed to defending the integrity of the legislative institution and ensuring that justice is done.