Akpabio Knocks Those Criticizing Senate Affairs; To Intervene In Rivers State Crisis

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged critics to refrain from making uninformed remarks about the Upper Legislative Chamber, emphasizing the need for a proper understanding of parliamentary rules before engaging in debates.

Naija News reports that he issued the caution while receiving a delegation from the Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum in Abuja. His comments followed the recent suspension of Kogi Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for breaching Senate rules, a decision he said had full backing from lawmakers.

Expressing concern over the increasing trend of uninformed commentary on television and social media, Akpabio stated, “People who have no understanding of Senate procedures are the ones running commentaries on matters they know nothing about. You should seek the facts before making public statements. We advise members of the public to stop misquoting the rules of the Senate.”

He also criticized external attempts to interpret Senate procedures, comparing it to a herbalist quoting the Bible or someone unfamiliar with Islamic teachings interpreting the Qur’an.

In response to concerns raised by Jonathan Lokpobiri Snr, leader of the delegation, Akpabio underscored the historic significance of his position, noting that the Niger Delta last produced a Senate President 46 years ago.

“The Senate President does not represent himself alone; he represents a region that is crucial to the economic survival of this country. So, we will not toy with this position, regardless of any opposition maneuvering,” he said.

He dismissed efforts to undermine his leadership, attributing some criticisms to political mischief by individuals unfamiliar with Senate procedures.

The delegation also voiced concerns about the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, warning that if left unresolved, it could escalate and destabilize the Niger Delta. They urged Senate intervention on key regional projects, including the Coastal Road project, the yet-to-be-operational Maritime University in Oron, and the extension of the Warri-Itakpe rail line to Abuja.

In response, Akpabio assured the delegation that Niger Delta Senators would intervene in the Rivers State crisis to promote stability. He also confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had already addressed the Coastal Road project and pledged to push for progress on other regional initiatives.

“We will continue to work towards solutions that bring peace and development to the Niger Delta,” Akpabio stated.