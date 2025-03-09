Akpabio, Akpoti-Uduaghan Trade Words Over Senate Suspension, Sexual Harassment Allegation

The war of words between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) has intensified following her suspension from the Senate over allegations of misconduct.

While Akpabio accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of making baseless allegations, the Kogi lawmaker fired back, insisting that she was not the first person to accuse him of sexual harassment and challenged him to submit to an independent investigation.

The dispute became a public spectacle two weeks ago, when during plenary, Akpoti-Uduaghan rejected the relocation of her seat, boldly telling the Senate President that she was not afraid of him.

Although Akpabio attempted to downplay the situation, Akpoti-Uduaghan appeared on a live television programme the next morning, where she accused him of sexual harassment.

Senate Suspends Akpoti-Uduaghan Amid Public Outcry

Last week, the Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months based on the recommendation of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The decision has drawn backlash from rights groups and activists, who insist that the senator was denied a fair hearing.

Akpabio: Natasha Fond Of Traumatic, “Useless” Allegations

Speaking at an event commemorating International Women’s Day, Naija News reports that Akpabio portrayed himself as a victim of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s accusations, suggesting that her past claims of sexual harassment against others had proven false.

“It was only yesterday I realised that what we are talking about only happened when there was a change of seat. That was when all hell was let loose and all sorts of allegations came up.

“This was said to have happened on the 8th of December, a day before my birthday. From that date till now, I never heard, my wife never heard, no Nigerian ever heard, even her husband never heard any issue of sexual harassment until her committee was changed, and her seat was changed,” Akpabio said.

The Senate President further questioned the credibility of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s past allegations, warning that her accusations were damaging the image of the 10th Senate.

He further stated, “Have you ever wondered about the trauma caused by that same woman on other people she has accused in the past? None has been proved so far. Do you even wonder about the trauma this has caused the 10th Senate with all these useless allegations?”

Akpoti-Uduaghan: Let Akpabio Face Investigation

In response, Akpoti-Uduaghan, through her legal counsel, Victor Giwa, dismissed Akpabio’s attempt to trivialise the allegations, stressing that a formal investigation was necessary.

Giwa pointed out that Akpabio had faced similar allegations in the past, citing the case of Joy Nunieh, a former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“If Akpabio makes such a statement, the question anybody will ask is why are there two allegations of sexual harassment against him? Joy Nunieh made the same allegation, and now it is Natasha. Akpabio should subject himself to investigation,” he stated.

Giwa also accused Akpabio of using his position to manipulate Senate proceedings to shield himself from scrutiny.

“Is it true that Natasha has been prevented from participating in international engagements involving senators? Is it true that she has been forced to use her funds for official trips while others have their expenses covered? These are hard facts that need to be addressed,” he said.

Legal Battle Looms As Mediation Efforts Continue

Despite pressure from various stakeholders, including the Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Suleiman, Akpoti-Uduaghan remains determined to fight her suspension in court.

Her lawyer confirmed that efforts are being made to broker peace, adding that a meeting between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio is scheduled for next week.

“She welcomes the involvement of the Women Affairs Minister and others who are trying to mediate. A meeting between them is scheduled for next week,” Giwa stated.