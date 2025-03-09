2027: Shehu Sani Backs Gov Uba Sani’s Re-election, Eyes Senatorial Seat

Former lawmaker and civil rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani, has expressed his strong support for Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani’s re-election bid in 2027.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday in Abuja, Sani, who recently rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emphasized that his primary political focus is ensuring Uba Sani secures a second term.

He said: “By virtue of the political equation in Kaduna State, if I happen to secure a ticket to return to the Senate in 2027, I will be glad. But if I do not, I will still be at peace knowing that we have ensured Uba’s re-election as governor.

“I am very pleased that Kaduna State has rid itself of the tormentor that plagued it politically. That was the reason many of us who left the APC for the PDP had to return en masse to the APC recently.”

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the Eighth Senate, underscored the transient nature of power, advising leaders to use their positions to serve the people.

“If God has blessed you with power, use it to positively impact the masses. But if you become intoxicated with power—abusing it, arresting people, and unleashing terror—a day will come when you will be out of power,” he said.

Kaduna’s Past and Present Governance

Reflecting on Kaduna’s governance from 2015 to 2023, Sani claimed the state had never been as mismanaged as during that period, citing deep divisions between the Muslim North and the Christian South that fueled insecurity and hindered development.

He acknowledged improvements under Uba Sani, stating that farmers in Birnin Gwari had resumed work without paying ransoms to terrorists, and mass abductions had significantly reduced.

“Though the state has not achieved all its objectives, it has made significant progress from where it was.

“Since Uba Sani took over as governor, things have improved significantly. We rarely hear of mass abductions in Kaduna anymore.

“People now travel freely between Kaduna and Abuja, and we are grateful to Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser and President Bola Tinubu for their efforts,” the former Senator said.

Security and Governance Under Tinubu vs. Buhari

Assessing the country’s security situation, particularly in the North, Sani argued that President Tinubu’s approach has been far more effective than that of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “I must say that Tinubu’s security measures are 1,000 times better than those of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The North’s main issue is that our own (Buhari) was in power for eight years and failed to accomplish key projects.

“The Mambilla Hydroelectric Power Project, the dredging of the River Niger, the Baro River Port, and resolving insecurity in Northern Nigeria were left undone.

“Yet, Buhari appointed northerners to head all the security agencies in the country, and still, the slaughtering and killings of our people continued unabated.”

Sani also pointed to the incomplete state of key roads connecting the North to Abuja, including Lokoja-Abuja, Kaduna-Kano-Abuja, Keffi-Abuja, and Minna-Suleja-Abuja, which he said were left unfinished during Buhari’s eight-year tenure.

He questioned why some northern critics who remained silent under Buhari’s administration are now openly opposing Tinubu.

The ex-lawmaker said: “Many of the country’s current challenges could have been avoided if the right actions had been taken by the last administration.”

Calls for Economic Relief

Despite his support for Tinubu, Sani urged the president to implement policies that alleviate the economic hardships Nigerians are facing.

He said: “Nigerians are suffering; they are facing extreme hardship. There should be relief measures to ease their burdens.

“People are struggling to pay school fees, and landlords have increased rents. There should be government intervention in education and housing.

“A public transportation system should be provided, and our teaching hospitals must be equipped and funded so that citizens do not rely on poorly equipped health facilities.”