2027: ‘It Is Left To Oyo Citizens If They Want Continuity’ – Makinde Speaks On His Successor

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has announced that the state’s citizens will play a crucial role in determining his successor in the upcoming 2027 elections.

Naija News reports that Makinde made this announcement in a statement released on Saturday, March 8, 2025, which was made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media, Dr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

The governor emphasized that the residents of Oyo State would shape the state’s future by selecting his successor if they truly want continuity.

He also indicated that sometime in 2026, he would disclose to the public the individual he intends to endorse for the governorship position.

According to Makinde, this endorsement aims to ensure that the state continues its path of sustainable development and transformation.

“So, in the midst of all these developments, many have been asking – we have two years to go. What next? How do we know the next person won’t come and remove the foundation our administration has laid and is building on.

“The truth is, it is in the hands of the people of Oyo State to chart a new path and decide their destiny. You gave me the opportunity to serve you, and so you will also decide who will serve you next.

“As I stated during the 11th Omituntun Ramadan Lecture a few days ago, sometime in 2026, I will reveal who I will be supporting for the 2027 gubernatorial elections.

“It will then be left to you, the good people of Oyo State, to say if you want that continuity,” Makinde said.