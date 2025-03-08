Why Osinbajo Will Always Remain My Friend – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on his 68th birthday.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Osinbajo will always remain his friend and associate.

Describing him as a close ally, friend, and brother, the President affirms that as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in his administration as Lagos governor, Osinbajo partnered with him to institute many political and judicial reforms in the state, using the instrumentality of the law.

The statement reads, “President Bola Tinubu congratulates his longtime ally and friend, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on his 68th birthday.

“Professor Osinbajo was vice president of Nigeria from 2015 to 2023.

“President Tinubu notes that Osinbajo, a professor of law and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, worked harmoniously with President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver good governance and critical infrastructural projects for the country.

“President Tinubu recalls how Osinbajo proved his mettle when he briefly acted as President while President Buhari was on a medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

“President Tinubu acknowledges that Professor Osinbajo exercised his “democratic right and freedom” in 2023 when he contested alongside him for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo will always remain my friend and associate. He served our country meritoriously as Vice President to that patriotic leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He made all of us in the All Progressives Congress proud by working collaboratively and harmoniously with the president without rancour.”

“President Tinubu joins Professor Osinbajo’s family, particularly his wife Dolapo and children, friends, and associates, in wishing the erudite professor many more years of good health and a future filled with continued success and achievements.”