Why It Is Difficult For Me To Leave Athletic Bilbao – Nico Williams Reveals

Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams, said he decided not to join Barcelona last summer due to his strong emotional connection with his current club.

Nico Williams showcased his talent during the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany and played a pivotal role in helping Spain secure the championship title.

Williams, 22, has quickly established himself as a key player for both his club and national team. His remarkable performances during Euro 2024 further amplified interest from top European clubs, particularly Barcelona, who sought to bolster their squad with his dynamic playing style.

Reflecting on his decision, Williams stated, “Athletic is my family. The bond we have within the club is incredible. I genuinely believe I wouldn’t find this atmosphere anywhere else.”

This heartfelt connection to Athletic Bilbao played a significant role in his choice to remain with the club, as he emphasized the unique spirit and camaraderie among the players and staff.

“I made the decision that felt right for me at that moment, and I’m very happy with it,” he added, as reported by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano during an interview with FF.

Since joining Athletic Bilbao from Basconia in 2020, Williams has grown fond of the club’s values and community, further solidifying his commitment to staying and developing skills within this supportive environment.