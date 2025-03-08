Why Fubara May Escape Impeachment Despite Failing To Consult OBJ, IBB, Other Political Heavyweights

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reportedly chosen to navigate the ongoing political crisis in the state without consulting key elders and political allies who have backed him.

Sources within the Rivers State Government House revealed that the governor has been avoiding consultations, even with leaders who have openly supported him against his political adversary, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

“Even a governor of a nearby state would call him, the man would not answer. He does not relate well with the leadership of the ethnic nationalities in the region who are solidly behind him in this fight,” a source in the Rivers State Government disclosed to Vanguard.

Fubara is said to be aware of a more powerful figure allegedly influencing Wike’s actions behind the scenes. While he has refused to seek intervention from prominent figures such as former President Olusegun Obasanjo, General Ibrahim Babangida, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, and the Sultan of Sokoto, some believe this isolationist approach could weaken his political stance.

“Oga will not want to consult anybody,” another source stated, adding that even the late elder statesman, Edwin Clarke, who had staunchly defended Fubara’s administration, was never visited by the governor.

Allegations of Political Isolation and Weak Strategy

Critics argue that the governor has surrounded himself with political lightweight figures who lack the influence to counter Wike’s stronghold. These individuals, previously aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, were forced out of Rivers State by Wike in 2023 but returned after Wike assumed a ministerial role.

Fubara, though described as generous, has been criticized for not leveraging financial incentives to strengthen his political hold.

“Fubara is generous. However, this generosity does not seem to reflect in the politics of the state. He has lost huge ground,” a source noted.

A member of the Elders Council in Rivers State also criticized the governor for being “too stingy with money.” According to him, “Last Christmas, not even a grain of rice from this government despite our support for him.”

Attempts at Peace Talks Rejected

According to Vanguard, a retired northern Army officer reportedly sent emissaries to broker peace in the crisis, but the governor declined. The move was allegedly influenced by the officer’s vested interest in oil wells in Rivers State.

“Yes, the general sent some persons to come to Port Harcourt to meet with the Governor. They could not. Maybe the governor was not willing to receive them. The effort is still on,” the source said.

The source claimed that Fubara has framed the political battle as an Ijaw-only struggle, rather than a broader fight for Rivers State.

“The governor appears to have made the fight an Ijaw affair. This is not an Ijaw fight. It is a fight for Rivers people and all lovers of peace and uprightness. This explains why the Governor has to come out firm and establish his authority to prove to all that he is fully in charge of governance in the state”, he said.

Conflicting Views on Fubara’s Strategy

While some see Fubara’s calculated approach as strategic, others view it as a sign of weakness.

Comrade Franklin Ntekim believes Fubara’s reserved nature is a tactical move. “The governor had been winning the war until the Supreme Court came out with that controversial judgment. He is not weak but a very calculative person,” he said.

However, Comrade Gregory Akpan disagreed, arguing that Fubara’s failure to aggressively challenge the five consolidated cases against him at the Supreme Court contributed to his setbacks. “Did his men fight to present quality arguments and make noise against possible injustice? No,” Akpan stated.

Double Ultimatum from the House of Assembly

Following the Supreme Court ruling, which reinstated Martins Amaewhule and 26 other lawmakers as the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly members, the legislature issued two back-to-back ultimatums to the governor:

1. Submit the 2025 budget within 48 hours – The deadline expired without compliance.

2. Dismiss all Commissioners and political appointees not confirmed by the House within another 48 hours.

Governor Fubara, through the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, denied ever receiving any formal communication on the budget submission, dismissing the ultimatum as mere social media noise.

The aggressive stance of the Assembly has fueled speculation that the lawmakers are moving swiftly towards impeachment proceedings against the governor.

Despite political tensions, Governor Fubara continues to receive strong backing from various regional groups, including: Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF), Ijaw National Congress (INC), Ijaw Youth Council (IYC).

INC President, Professor Benjamin Okaba, warned that any attempt to impeach Fubara could have serious consequences, stating, “The Ijaw people will defend Governor Fubara with every pint of blood in their veins.”

The IYC also condemned the ultimatum issued by the House, describing it as “an orchestrated effort to create chaos and impeach the governor.”

Division Among the Ijaw Groups

However, a faction within the Ijaw community, the Rivers Rescue Movement (RRM), has distanced itself from INC and IYC, rebuking their stance as reckless and provocative.

RRM criticized the rhetoric of leaders such as Prof. Benjamin Okaba, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, and Chief Sara Igbe, stating that their threats against the Nigerian state were “a grave threat to national security.”

“No individual or organization has the monopoly of violence, so we are calling on Nigerian security agencies to arrest these individuals or any other group that threatens national peace,” RRM stated.

Can Fubara Survive Impeachment?

While the House has the numbers to initiate impeachment, the process could face hurdles if the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi, refuses to cooperate.

Justice Amadi, known for his principled stance, will be required to set up a seven-member investigative panel to review the impeachment allegations. However, many believe he may resist pressure to facilitate Fubara’s removal.