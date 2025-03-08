Tragic Tanker Explosion In Niger State Kills Seven, Leaves One Critically Injured

A devastating tanker explosion in Karamin Rami village, Mashegu Local Government Area of Niger State, has left seven people dead and one critically injured.

Naija News reports that the tragic incident occurred on the evening of March 4, 2025, when a fuel-laden tanker lost control while navigating a deteriorated road, ultimately overturning and spilling its highly flammable Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) into a nearby stream.

The contaminated stream, a crucial water source for dry-season farmers, became the ignition point of disaster when the spilled fuel made contact with an active water pump.

The spark from the pump triggered a ferocious fire, which rapidly spread through the waterway, leading back to the overturned tanker and causing a massive explosion.

The raging flames engulfed nearby rice fields and fruit plantations, trapping several farmers working in their fields.

By the time emergency responders arrived, seven lives had already been lost. The victims were identified as Rafiatu Sahabi, Ramlat Shehu, Rashida Abdullahi, Raliya Abdulrahman, Zainab Ahmed, Zuwaira Idrisu, and Maryam A. Nura.

One survivor, Maimuna Isah, sustained severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at Saho Rami Primary Health Care Center.

Confirming the incident, the Director General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Baba-Arah, attributed the disaster to the poor state of rural roads, which forced the tanker driver into a dangerous maneuver, resulting in the fuel spill and subsequent explosion.

Local authorities and emergency teams have since been deployed to assess the damage and support affected families.