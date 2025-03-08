‘Too Many Women Still Face Barriers’ – Tinubu Calls For Greater Support For Women On IWD 2025

As the world marks International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025, President Bola Tinubu has acknowledged the persistent challenges faced by women despite decades of advocacy for gender equality.

Naija News reports that the theme for this year’s celebration, “Invest in Women, Accelerate Action,” highlights the need for greater support and empowerment for women across all sectors.

While celebrating their resilience and contributions to national development, Tinubu emphasized that “too many still face barriers that limit their potential.”

Reflecting on the progress made since the Beijing Declaration three decades ago, the President acknowledged that many women still face challenges that hinder their full potential.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to the Renewed Hope agenda, Tinubu pledged to dismantle these obstacles and create more opportunities for women across various sectors, including governance, agriculture, and finance.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Tinubu described Nigerian women as the foundation of the country’s development, actively shaping society from their homes to workplaces, farms, and leadership positions.

He wrote: “You are the bedrock of our nation, driving progress from our homes to our farms, boardrooms, and communities. Yet, 30 years after the Beijing Declaration, too many still face barriers that limit their potential.

“Our administration is committed in our Renewed Hope pledge to dismantle obstacles, expand access to finance, and ensure equitable opportunities in governance, agriculture, and every sector.

“To our mothers, daughters, sisters—your strength fuels Nigeria’s future. Together, we rise!

“Happy International Women’s Day.”