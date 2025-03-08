Tinubu’s Support For Obasa’s Return Sparks Controversy In Lagos Assembly

For those familiar with Lagos State politics, the common belief is that President Bola Tinubu rarely opposes decisions made by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

However, in the ongoing Lagos State House of Assembly crisis, Tinubu’s stance appears to be at odds with the majority of GAC members, raising questions about his motivations.

According to Saturday Sun, several factors may have influenced Tinubu’s insistence that the impeached Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, be reinstated despite opposition from most GAC members and lawmakers.

Investigations carried out by the platform suggested that the key reasons behind Obasa’s return include the need for a strong personality to keep the state’s executive in check, ensuring Lagos West remains relevant in the power structure of the state, and avoiding a shift in political power to the traditional institutions of Lagos.

Lagos West’s Role In Power Sharing

Of all these reasons, Tinubu was said to have strongly emphasized only one, the need to prevent Lagos West, the state’s largest senatorial district, from losing its stake in power-sharing.

The President reportedly argued that Lagos could not afford to have both the Governor and the Speaker from Lagos Central while Lagos West remains without representation in key positions.

Counterarguments Against Obasa’s Reinstatement

However, Tinubu’s argument was challenged by senior party figures, who dismissed the exclusion of Lagos West as a non-issue.

The Sun revealed that a prominent party elder countered that Obasa’s removal was a necessary step, stating, “There is no complaint from the mass of Lagos West party members about Obasa’s removal.”

The elder further warned that Obasa’s return could trigger a fresh crisis within the Lagos Assembly, as the reinstated Speaker may seek vengeance against those who removed him.

Sources within the Lagos State House of Assembly revealed that lawmakers are united in rejecting Obasa’s return.

“The members of the House of Assembly fear the implications and unintended consequences of returning Obasa to his former position. There is no crack in the House on this matter. They intend to forward their resolution to insist on Meranda to the party leadership,” a source disclosed.