Soludo Confronts Street Preacher, Enforces ₦500,000 Fine For Noise Violation

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has issued a strict directive prohibiting loud preaching in public spaces, particularly in markets, to curb noise pollution and maintain order.

Naija News reports that the Governor warned that violators of this regulation would face a fine of ₦500,000.

A video circulating on social media on Saturday captured Soludo confronting an unidentified roadside preacher, instructing him to stop disrupting traders with his loud preaching.

He advised the preacher to relocate to a church or rent an open space where those genuinely interested could voluntarily attend his sermons.

While addressing traders at what is believed to be Ochanja Market in Onitsha, Soludo stated, “If you want to preach the word of God, go to your church. You are causing noise pollution here. You cannot come to a marketplace and disturb everyone.

“If you want to preach, go to a church. Those who want to listen will come to you; you cannot force people in the market to hear your message.

“This is a marketplace, not a church. You are violating the law. You cannot take over a public space and turn it into a church. Otherwise, you will be charged for using this space.

“You will pay ₦500,000 because we cannot allow this. We have banned loudspeakers in markets due to noise pollution, which affects people’s eardrums. You cannot force people to listen to your preaching. We are cracking down on fake pastors and prophets in Anambra.”

The enforcement of this policy is part of the government’s broader effort to regulate public disturbances and ensure a conducive business environment for traders and residents alike.