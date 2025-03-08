Resignation Of Two RISIEC Commissioners Spark Reactions In Rivers

The resignation letters of two Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC) commissioners that surfaced over the weekend have triggered mixed reactions across political circles in the state.

Though RISIEC has yet to officially confirm the development, the resignations have fueled debates among political stakeholders, with both pro and anti-Governor Siminalayi Fubara factions offering different interpretations of the situation.

Who Resigned And Why?

According to The Nation, the two commissioners, Lazbery Nnah and Prof. Simeon Weli, tendered their resignations in letters dated March 7, 2025, addressed to the Chairman of RISIEC and sent to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Both letters, containing almost identical wording, cited the Supreme Court’s judgment nullifying the October 2024 local government elections as the reason for their departure.

The two officials expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the state.

Opposition Claims Resignations Will Affect Elections

Those opposed to Governor Fubara have argued that the resignations would disrupt the conduct of the forthcoming local government elections.

They insist that with key members of the electoral body stepping down, RISIEC may not be able to function effectively.

Pro-Fubara Camp Dismisses Concerns

However, those supporting Governor Fubara maintain that the resignations will have no impact on the commission’s ability to conduct elections.

Two former RISIEC commissioners, Dr. Hope Barango-Tariah and Prof. Ken Nweke, dismissed fears that the resignations would cripple the commission, stating that RISIEC can only become non-functional if the chairman also resigns.

“The commission remains operational and capable of carrying out its duties despite these recent developments,” they said.

They stated, “The validity of any proceedings of the commission shall not be affected by a vacancy in its membership or by any defect in the appointment of a member.”

According to them, this provision legally empowers RISIEC to function effectively regardless of the resignations.

“The commission remains intact, focused, and fully prepared to conduct free, fair, and credible elections on August 9, 2025,” the commissioners added.

IPAC Urges Parties To Prepare For Elections

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Chairman of the Interparty Advisory Council (IPAC), Soema Osaro, has called on political parties to focus on preparations for the next local government elections scheduled for August 9.