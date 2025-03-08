PDP Govs Speak On Backing El-Rufai, Peter Obi For 2027 Presidential Ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum has dismissed claims that its members are backing a joint presidential ticket featuring former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi for the 2027 election.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Forum’s Director General, Emmanuel Agbo, the PDP Governors, under the leadership of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, affirmed that they would support only the party’s official presidential candidate.

Naija News understands that reports had emerged suggesting that five PDP governors were supporting a El-Rufai/Obi ticket. However, the PDP Governors Forum has strongly refuted the claim, describing it as false and provocative.

The Forum asserted that it remains committed to strengthening the party and will not engage in any political maneuvering that compromises its integrity.

It emphasized that PDP governors have been actively working to improve governance at the state level, despite economic challenges imposed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing the rumors, the Forum reaffirmed its dedication to the principles of equity, social justice, accountability, and electoral integrity. It vowed to support whoever emerges as the PDP’s official candidate for the 2027 presidential election, positioning the party to reclaim power at the federal level.

PDP Governors Forum stated “It is incumbent on the PDP Governors’ Forum through its leadership anchored by the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, to openly denounce and in very strong terms, the unpleasant and provoking publications and rumours being peddled ad nauseam by negative forces and their agents who cannot absorb the temerity of this Forum to question their incapacities in leadership by performing above the limits imposed by their failed economic policies and programs, which have left the ordinary Nigerian with nothing other than poverty and financial hardship down to the remote locations.

“Unsatisfied with the results their clones have gotten in the low-willed factions they keep financing within our party structure, they have proceeded with direct confrontation on the Governors towards creating a one-party entrapment, with intention to split the opposition and thereby cripple democratic institutions and values through questionable adoptions and misinterpretation of the law, all to strangle the lifeline of our nation to enforce dictatorship and one-party rule.

“The PDP Governors’ Forum does not align with these actors, neither does it enjoy any ambience of political space to discuss nor seal the auction of the PDP through lowlife grifters who are allegedly working behind the scenes to support a potential Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi presidential ticket in the 2027 election.”

It continued “It is obvious that these mischief makers and detractors, who are bewildered at the way and manner PDP Governors are daily performing to pull the people out of economic hardship despite the intimidation by the ruling APC, are only intimidated and can only throw mud at our good works.

“In the world of politics, rumours and speculations are common, as such, we will not allow these enemies of Progress and agents of confusion to gaslight the Nigerian people to draw wrong and erroneous conclusions.

“Our principles are for equity, social justice, sincerity of purpose, accountability, enthronement of undefiled electoral process, enhancement of the lives of the people, and propagation of humanity.

“Suffice it for us to irrevocably state here that in 2027, PDP Governors as disciplined leaders and stakeholders will exemplify this by wholeheartedly supporting whoever emerges as the flag-bearer of our great party in the battle to wrestle power from the non-performers at the centre.”