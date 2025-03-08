NPFL Updates: Two Kano Pillars Sidelined, Victor Okoro Will Not Face Rivers United

Kano Pillars will miss their midfield duo, Emmanuel Bright and Zulkifilu Mohammed, in the upcoming Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 28 against Kwara United.

Bright is recovering from an ankle injury, while Zulkifilu is sidelined due to a hamstring issue. Both players have been key contributors to the team’s performance this season, regularly featuring for the four-time NPFL champions.

Despite these setbacks, Pillars are looking to maintain their momentum following last weekend’s 2-1 victory against defending champions Rangers. Currently occupying fourth place in the NPFL table with 42 points from 27 matches, they remain firmly in the hunt for a continental ticket.

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes will also be without midfielder Victor Okoro for their matchday 28 fixture against Rivers United.

Okoro sustained a knock during last weekend’s narrow 1-0 loss to Enyimba, but he is expected to return for the following match against Nasarawa United. His presence will be missed as the team aims to bounce back and secure a positive result.

The match against Rivers United will take place at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt at 3 p.m. today, March 8.

Over in Ibadan, Shooting Stars head coach Gbenga Ogunbote has expressed appreciation for his team’s efforts despite a tough 1-0 loss to Katsina United.

Ahmed Taofeek scored a late goal for Katsina, adding to the disappointment for Shooting Stars, who have faced challenges and have remained winless in their last five NPFL games.

Ogunbote acknowledged the fatigue his players encountered following a lengthy journey from Ibadan to Katsina, stating, “It is unfortunate that we lost in the closing moments. The boys gave their all, especially considering the circumstances surrounding our travel.”

Looking ahead, the Oluyole Warriors will aim to regroup as they prepare to face Akwa United in their next encounter.