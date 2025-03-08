Natasha’s Sexual Allegation Against Akpabio Does Not Deserve The Attention People Are Giving It – Former Senator

A former lawmaker who represented Ekiti North Senatorial District between 2007 and 2011, Ayodele Arise, has declared the issue of sexual allegation involving suspended Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, should have been appropriately handled by both parties rather than making the matter a national issue amidst pressing needs in the country.

Naija News reports that during an interview on the Arise TV Morning Show programme on Saturday, Arise said every beautiful woman is subject to sexual gestures anywhere in the world.

The former Senator stressed that there is sympathy towards women when sexual harassment claims occur.

Speaking on Natasha’s suspension, Arise condemned the senate’s six-month resolution, saying that when a Senator is suspended, that particular district has been deprived of the right of representation.

He said, “Every woman that is good-looking radically is subjected to such gestures (sexual). Even people take other people’s wives, not even Nigeria. Would that be an issue for the TV for a senator? Of course, it wouldn’t have been right if it had happened. Even compliments like you are beautiful and you are gorgeous could be termed as sexual harassment. So, we need to know where it starts and where the limit is. The one that the law recognises and can be easily proven is if you rape a woman, there are ways this could be detected, and the law would take its course.

“If she were the president of Nigeria, would she accuse anybody of sexual harassment? She is a senator, and what happens to saying ‘no’ when such issues arise? She could have removed her hand when she said the Senate president held her hand and let him know that this was a no-go area.

“When Senator Akpabio calls a male senator to see him in a hotel, would he read any meaning to it, on the floor, you are equal. If she doesn’t want to come to the hotel, she can decline the offer. There are so many things that can be discussed in the senate rather than this. This does not deserve the attention that people are giving it.

“When you suspend an elected person, you deprive that particular district of the right to representation. The court, in the cases of Omo-Agege and Ndume, has said those six months are too long. And is not legal. They implied that only two weeks should be appropriate for an erring senator. There should be punishment for breach of senate rules; the idea is to put somebody in order for no more than 30 days.”