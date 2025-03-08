Natasha: Again, Akpabio Opens Up On Sexual Harassment Allegations [Video]

Senate President Godswill Akpabio addressed the recent allegation of sexual harassment made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Friday.

Speaking at the 2025 International Women’s Day ceremony, Akpabio reaffirmed the Senate’s commitment to promoting gender equality and eliminating barriers to women’s progress nationwide.

Recall that the Senate, on Thursday, March 7, suspended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months following the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, which found her guilty of misconduct and failure to appear before the committee.

The suspension stemmed from allegations of sexual harassment she leveled against the Senate President.

Akpabio, a former Minister of the Niger Delta, highlighted his strong ties to Natasha’s family, describing her husband as a close friend.

“I slept in Dangote Cement factory in Obajana, Kogi State, on the night of Senator Natasha’s wedding because the Kogi airport lights were in a poor state,” Akpabio said.

Watch Akpabio speaking below: