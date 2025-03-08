Mr Macaroni Slams Senate Over Natasha’s Suspension, Cites Lack Of Accountability

Popular comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, has condemned the suspension of embattled Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan over sexual harassment allegations levelled against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

He fumed that those in power act with impunity without facing consequences, adding that they lack accountability.

Speaking via X, he stated that the difference between Nigeria and other countries, called saner climes, is accountability.

He wrote, “It’s not as if these countries that we call ‘saner climes’ are not corrupt oo. The difference between these countries and Nigeria is the sense of accountability at the very least. In Nigeria, there is no regard for law and order.”

Mr Macaroni condemned the abuse of power by security agencies and politicians, blaming the nation’s systemic problems on the absence of consequences for wrongdoing.

He asserted that the rot in the country will continue to eat deep because the money and power of the affluent will always wash their sins away.

“The rot in this country will continue to eat deep because no matter the gravity of the offence you commit or the amount of Nigerian lives that are at risk because of the reckless behaviour of a few, money, power, and influence will wash the guilty as white as snow,” he added.