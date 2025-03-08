Mass Defection Hits Labour Party As 10,000 Members Defect To ADC In Kaduna Amid Leadership Crisis

The Labour Party (LP) in Kaduna has suffered a significant setback as 10,000 of its members defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing internal leadership struggles as the key reason for their departure.

Leading the mass defection, former finance director to the late Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, Alexander Igoji Adanu, explained that their decision was driven by the need for a stable political platform that prioritises youth and women empowerment.

“We are joining the ADC because of its commitment to women and youth empowerment and the numerous programs that directly benefit the youths,” Adanu stated.

He further elaborated on the circumstances that prompted their departure, saying, “We left the Labour Party because of internal crises within the party. We needed a party where there is peace and development.

“LP has been entangled in legal battles over leadership disputes, which have reduced participation in party activities. We want a new party focused on youth development, and ADC aligns with that vision.”

Adanu emphasised that their defection reflects a shared aspiration for national progress. “Our decision to join ADC is a reflection of our shared desire for a better Nigeria, where transparency, accountability, and good governance reign supreme.”

He also reaffirmed their dedication to completing the development projects initiated by late Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, stating, “We have a vision to empower women and youths and to bring human capital development to Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency. Ekene started it, and we worked as a team. We want to ensure that we finish what he started.”

Receiving the new members at the ADC Secretariat in Kaduna, Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, the state chairman of ADC, welcomed them and described their decision as a significant step towards the party’s growing influence.

“To our 10,000 decampees from the Labour Party, we welcome you with open arms to the ADC family. Your decision to join us is a testament to our shared vision for a better Kaduna State and Nigeria, and we are excited to have you on board.

“Your presence here today marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating positive democratic change in our great state and our dear nation,” Mustapha stated.

During the event, ADC officially presented Alexander Igoji Adanu as its candidate for the 2025 by-election in the Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency.

Among those who defected was the former Labour Party Women Leader, Dorothy Tankura, who expressed frustration over LP’s internal strife. She stated that they sought a party that fosters peace and inclusivity.