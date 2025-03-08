‘Lagos Assembly Members Were Tricked Into Accepting That Obasa Will Resign After Meranda’

The Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, was expected to return to office and later step down as part of an agreement to resolve the leadership crisis in the House.

Contrary to the claims made by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), a source who spoke with SaharaReporters alleged that Obasa had agreed to resign within a few days but later reneged on the deal.

“Many of the Assembly members were tricked into accepting that Obasa would resign after Meranda, unknown to them that it was just a political gimmick.

“As soon as he was re-elected as part of damage control, he adjourned indefinitely, obviously awaiting judgment in the case instituted to legitimise the illegalities,” the source said.

Obasa Allegedly Pressuring Judiciary

The source further alleged that the embattled Speaker’s real plan was to influence the presiding judge handling the case regarding his removal.

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja had, on March 7, adjourned proceedings in the leadership crisis rocking the House until Monday, March 10, 2025.

The source said, “That explains why, contrary to the pledge to withdraw the case, it continued. They already have the judgment written, invalidating the proceedings that removed him. All machinery has been put in place towards railroading the judge.”

The source claimed that once the court delivers a judgment reinstating Obasa, he would ensure no appeal is filed on behalf of the Assembly, and with Meranda out of the way, it would legally appear as though Obasa was never removed.

According to the source, “Upon giving the judgment, obviously wrong in law, Obasa will direct no appeal on behalf of the Assembly while Meranda is already out of the way. The implication is that he had never been removed while Meranda was never Speaker.”

Furthermore, the sacked Clerk of the Assembly would also be reinstated, despite opposition from colleagues who supported his removal.

The source said, “The further implication is that the removed Clerk will equally return contrary to the resistance of his colleagues, and no proceeding that is valid would have removed him. Then the ‘Oga’ will have his way and rejoice. Barring any last-minute change of mind, the judgment cannot change.”

Obasa was re-elected as Speaker last Monday, following Meranda’s resignation from the position.