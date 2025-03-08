‘I Collapsed In Ilesha’ – Pastor Adeboye Opens Up About Near-death Experience

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has recalled how he narrowly escaped death seven years ago during a church programme.

Naija News reports that Adeboye shared the experience during the annual Special Holy Ghost Service, themed “Joy Unspeakable,” and attributed his survival to God’s grace.

Pastor Adeboye, who recently turned 83, recounted how he critically fell ill during one of the church’s annual “Let’s Go A-Fishing” evangelism programs in Ilesha and could not return to the camp by road.

The cleryman appreciated God for sparing his life.

He said, “Seven years ago, during this same program, my body broke down completely due to the terrible road conditions. For the first time in my life, I spent Christmas Day in bed. The devil was certain he had finally got me. I collapsed in Ilesha, and to bring me back to the camp, we had to charter a helicopter. I was too weak to travel by road—if I had, I would not have made it.

“However, just as I was about to be airlifted, local miscreants (area boys) attempted to prevent the helicopter from taking off.

“They clung to the helicopter, and in the process, one of the windows got torn. But by God’s grace, I managed to reach the camp. I had an assurance that if only I could get to the camp, I would recover. Seven years later, I am still here! I want you to thank God for sparing my life. Please, praise Him for me—give Him glory, honor, and adoration!”