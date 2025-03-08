Gunmen Abduct NDDC DG’s Special Adviser

The Special Adviser on Domestic Affairs to the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Akari Loveday, has been kidnapped.

Reports indicate that he was abducted on Friday while traveling along the river to Ayakoro community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the hometown of NDDC Managing Director, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku.

A source from the local government area revealed to SaharaReporters that the kidnappers intercepted the boat carrying Akari and others, forcibly removed him, and transferred him to their own boat in an attempt to escape.

However, according to another source in Yenagoa, their escape was hindered when their boat engine stalled. The kidnappers then paddled to the riverbank and fled into the bush with the victim.

Security operatives, including police officers, have launched a search operation in the area to locate him.

“The SA Domestic to the NDDC MD has been kidnapped. He was taken along the river on the way to Ayakoro. They removed him from the boat, but as they tried to escape, their engine suddenly stopped. So they pulled to the shore and ran into the bush,” the source stated.

“As I was coming, on the road to Otuoke and the entire area, there was heavy police presence. They were conducting stop-and-search operations.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Bayelsa State Police Command, Mr. Musa Mohammed, said he was unaware of the incident.

“I’m not aware of it,” he stated.