Gov Abiodun Approves Recruitment Of 500 Amotekun Operatives

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has approved the recruitment of an additional 500 personnel for the Ogun State Security Network Agency, commonly known as the Amotekun Corps.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Brigadier General Alade Adedigba (retd.), announced the decision in a statement on Saturday, highlighting the state government’s continued dedication to strengthening security across Ogun State.

According to Adedigba, this recruitment drive follows the recent passing-out parade of 690 newly trained operatives, further demonstrating the government’s commitment to safeguarding residents.

He stated, “Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications free of charge via the official website: [ogunstateamotekun.com.ng](http://ogunstateamotekun.com.ng).

“The application window will remain open from Monday, March 10, 2025, to Friday, April 4, 2025.

“A comprehensive screening exercise is scheduled to take place from Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to Thursday, May 1, 2025.

“Prospective applicants are encouraged to adequately prepare and adhere to the guidelines that will be provided throughout this critical process.

“This recruitment initiative marks a significant advancement in our continuous efforts to enhance the capacity of the Amotekun Corps, enabling our operatives to serve and protect the citizens of Ogun State more effectively.

“We strongly encourage all eligible individuals to participate in this important undertaking and play a vital role in fostering a secure community environment.”

This move is expected to further boost security operations and reinforce the presence of the Amotekun Corps in safeguarding lives and property across the state.