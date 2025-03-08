Fubara’s Commissioners, RISIEC Chairman File Lawsuit Against Rivers Assembly

The authority of the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly to nullify Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s appointment of 19 commissioners is now a subject of litigation at the Rivers State High Court.

Naija News reports that the commissioners, whose appointments were cleared by four lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara, have filed a suit to restrain the Assembly from declaring their appointments illegal.

This comes in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling affirming Amaewhule as the legitimate Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly after dismissing Governor Fubara’s cross-appeal.

RISIEC Chairman, Commissioners Challenge Assembly’s Summons

Also challenging the House’s authority to summon them for questioning is the Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RISIEC), Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), along with his commissioners.

The Assembly had initially given Enebeli a 48-hour ultimatum to appear before it and explain the circumstances surrounding the nullified October 2024 Local Government Elections. However, after his failure to appear, the deadline was extended by 72 hours.

In their suit, Governor Fubara’s commissioners are seeking an interlocutory injunction restraining Amaewhule and 26 others from taking any steps to enforce or act upon resolutions passed on March 5.

They are also asking the court to issue an order preventing the Assembly from interfering in their duties as commissioners in the state executive council.

Similarly, Justice Enebeli (rtd) and his RISIEC team are asking the court to restrain the Assembly from forcing them to appear before it, warning that any such move would be unlawful.

Justice Frank Onyiri, ruling on the matter, granted leave for the claimants to serve the Assembly through substituted means and adjourned the hearing to April 17, 2025.

Assembly Extends Summons Deadline, Demands Accountability

During its Wednesday plenary session, the Assembly reaffirmed its decision to summon Enebeli and his commissioners, insisting they must explain the sources of funding for the nullified local government election and the planned expenditure for the fresh election scheduled for August 9, 2025.

House Leader, Major Jack, informed the lawmakers that official letters were sent to RISIEC officials and Governor Fubara, urging him to present the 2025 Appropriation Bill. However, neither the governor nor the RISIEC chairman has responded to the invitations.

Speaker Martin Amaewhule warned that the Assembly was taking legislative notice of Governor Fubara’s refusal to present the 2025 budget and would take necessary action at the appropriate time.

The Assembly also passed a resolution instructing the Clerk of the House to invite RISIEC officials again to appear before lawmakers on March 10, 2025. The lawmakers threatened to invoke Section 129 (1) (d) of the Constitution should they fail to show up.

Security Tensions Escalate Over Rivers Political Crisis

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has vowed to clamp down on threats to national security, following warnings from militant groups threatening to attack oil installations due to the ongoing political crisis.

Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, issued a stern warning to those planning violence.

He said, “Nobody has a monopoly on violence. If fire is coming from heaven, it will not consume only one person, definitely everybody will be consumed.”

He reassured residents that the police were fully prepared to handle any disturbances.

Adepoju added, “We are ready for anything that comes. All eyes are on Rivers State now, and we will not allow anyone to heat the polity.”